Entertainment
Copley’s Michael Allio shares his story with Katie Thurston, ‘Bachelorette’
Copley’s Michael Allio won not one but two roses from Katie Thurston on this week’s episode of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” which aired Monday. But he also got another big thing he was waiting for a chance to tell him his story.
Amid other drama in the Singles House about why everyone was on the show and possible ulterior motives, Allio said he wanted to make it clear to Thurston why he was there.
“I came to find that spark with Katie that my life was really missing,” he told two of the other contestants, sharing his story privately with them ahead of his date with Thurston.
After reducing the field to 15 men To start Week 3, depicting Allio’s first rose of the night, Thurston picked her for the episode’s only one-on-one date, meaning they finally had some time. alone. The day included a dune buggy ride (with Thurston behind the wheel and promising that she was good at it, although she turned her buggy upside down in a practice race), followed by dinner.
“I held back from telling her my story,” Allio said before dinner. “Now, before tonight, she needs to know everything.”
After:Who is Michel Allio? A single and widowed father of Copley who will be in “The Bachelorette”
Allio had previously told Thurston that he had a son, James, 4, but not what happened to James’ mother. While many in Akron know Allio’s story, it was not said on the show that he is a widower.
He tearfully recounted to Thurston that he met his wife, Laura, at college in 2003, saw her across campus and immediately knew she was.
They married in 2012 and had James in 2016.
“So life was perfect,” he said.
Seven months later, Laura was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“For years, she was just a great lawyer who exuberated courage, grace, humor, as cancer took a strong hold,” he said.
Laura passed away in January 2019.
The loss is “still very real,” Allio admitted. But in the end, he said, she was surrounded by people she loved and no longer suffered.
It was difficult to rebuild his life, he said, but he realized he could find a way forward.
“I know what it’s like to love,” he said. “I know what it’s like to give my all. I’ve finally come to this place where I’m ready to open my heart.
“The way I look at it, what a gift to be able to fall in love twice.”
Thurston and, safe to say, just about every viewer saw Allio’s story with tears in their eyes.
“I think the story of Laura and you is very beautiful,” she said, adding that she would be lucky to have half the love they had shared.
She also said she was not intimidated by it. Allio assured her that any love they built for each other would be unique.
Thurston reached over the table and picked up a rose and offered it to him, meaning he would be safe for another week, if he agreed, and he did. She told him she knew it meant another week away from her son, and she didn’t take it lightly.
“I know the weight of each rose I give you, because I also give it to James,” she said.
Allio appeared stunned by the gesture, then claiming that she was “extraordinary”.
“I don’t even know where to start,” he said. “Since my wife passed away, I didn’t think this was all possible for me.”
After the date, addressing the audience, Thurston said that she and Allio had taken “a whole new level together”.
“I am overwhelmed with sadness for her pain but with happiness for what our love can be,” she said. “He said it beautifully. What a blessing to fall in love twice.”
Their date came after another heavy moment on the show, as Thurston shared with a group of men that she had been sexually assaulted 10 years before, describing her as “a situation where he didn’t ‘there was no consent “.
It was New Years Eve, she said, and she had been drinking, and for years she blamed herself or denied what really happened. She said she told few people what happened.
The men in the show know her as an outgoing, HIV-positive woman, but Thurston said the incident damaged her relationship with sex and she had to come a long way in 10 years to get to where she is. now.
“This is something really important that has happened in my life that in some ways has really shaped me exactly who I am today,” she said.
Thurston said she asked singles to be vulnerable and wanted to show them she was ready to do the same. She also stressed the importance she places on consent and disclosure following what happened to her ten years ago.
During the commercial break, the show provided information to victims of sexual assault to receive help through Rainn.org or the National Sexual Assault Hotline, 800-656-HOPE.
Allio was not at this group date, and it was not clear throughout the show if he had subsequently heard what she had said to this group. But as he sat with her in the grass after their buggy ride and talked, before leaning in, Allio asked Thurston, “May I kiss you?”
“Abso-[expletive]-luthly, “she said.
