Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandes at Madhuri Dixit 5 Bollywood startup celebrities!





Bollywood celebrities have time and time again invested in various companies. This allows them to sharpen their business acumen. However, not many celebrities are ready to invest in startups because it involves greater risks. But there are a handful of celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandes, Madhuri Dixit and others who have gone ahead with their love for the idea that they have invested in many startups. Let's take a look at 5 of these celebs whose startup investments have been absolutely brilliant. Deepika padukone Deepika Padukone isn't just the best actress; it even leads head on when it invests in startups, because it has so many. First, it invested in Drums Food International, the parent company of the flavored Greek yogurt brand Epigamia. Second, it has invested in space technology startup Bellatrix Aerospace based in Bengaluru. Third, its investment office, KA Enterprises, led an angel investment round in electric vehicle mobility startup BluSmart. Finally, it invested in a first round of the FrontRow learning and community platform. Jacqueline Fernandez The beauty queen is known for her love of fitness. Like Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandes has invested in Mumbai-based start-up Rakyan Beverages, which sells juices under the Raw Pressery brand. It is the first company in India to acquire unique HPP (High Pressure Processing) technology, which increases shelf life and maintains nutrition in natural products. It is one of the best-selling nutritional juices today. Pragya kapoor Besides being a talented film producer, she is also an environmentalist. She invested in Brown Living with the vision to educate everyone about the sustainable, plastic-free online marketplace. She plans to create a bridge between the consumer and small businesses. She spoke about a plastic-free world, and for that, she chose the ideal partner of the founder of Brown Living, Chaitisi Ahuja. Madhuri Dixit Besides Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandes, even Madhuri Dixit has her own startup. The dance queen of Bollywood also has a strong love for fitness. She invested in Vishal Gondals wearable tech startup GOQii. The company focuses on wearable fitness technology and personal fitness training for its customers. While she supports the business with her money, her husband is the chief medical officer of the same organization. Ronnie screwvala Not only does he have a flair for choosing the best scripts for his production companies, he even has a keen eye for big startups. He invested in UpGrad, a school-like platform for other aspiring entrepreneurs. The platform has industry experts who share their wisdom from first-hand experiences to help future entrepreneurs and venture capitalists with their vision.







