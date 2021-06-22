Why Hollywood’s elite donate to Los Angeles schools





Hello. Over the past two weeks, Hollywood elites have started to dip their toes into another hot industry. No, this is not space travel or NFTs. His public education. Not just any public education either. As my colleague Shawn Hubler and I reported on Monday, a group of entertainment industry heavyweights including, among others, George Clooney, Don Cheadle, Eva Longoria, Mindy Kaling and the directors of Creative Artists Agency are considering to underwrite a new high school at the Los Angeles Unified School District. It will be a magnetic school aimed at diversifying the pipeline of filmmakers, visual effects artists and other workers in the city’s most famous employment sector. Everyone agrees the industry needs to do better, Clooney told Shawn on Zoom last week, speaking from his Italian villa.

The bold names involved in what will come to be known as the Roybal School of Film and Television Production are just part of a more complicated story, though it does tell us about the current state of public education and of philanthropy. Roybal School is one of at least three partnerships launched over the past two months between the nation’s second-largest school district and entertainment industry benefactors, who historically have primarily donated to their own private academies for children. More recently, music giants Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine have announced they were starting their own specialized high school in South Los Angeles. Hollywood’s sudden interest in its local public schools is both new and part of a long model, Sarah Reckhow, an educational philanthropy expert at Michigan State University, told me.

Education, in general, has long been a popular cause for the wealthy, famous and charitable.

As different issues come and go on the agenda, they fund it in different ways, through different funding vehicles and with different schools, Reckhow said. Its making a mark in your own community. In this century alone, Bill Gates; Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan; James Lebron; and MacKenzie Scott have each tried to reshape American education in one way or another. While such philanthropy was undoubtedly born out of good intentions, its prevalence reflects a fundamental inequality in the way children are educated in the United States. It’s very typical and very uneven, and it often only compounds other inequalities, Reckhow said. Recent announcements, she said, are well within that standard. Across California in particular, districts in smaller, richer communities expect parents to pay thousands of dollars for supplements. foundations. And within the LA school system, the complex network of magnets and charter schools means that, quite simply, some children have access to opportunities that others do not. This inequality, Reckhow said, has long been an integral part of the way education is delivered in the United States.

It’s systemic, she says. Thus, in some large districts, school officials have served as high-level boosters, soliciting philanthropic contributions. This has been the case with Austin Beutner, the superintendent of Los Angeles; joint initiatives come together just as he prepares to leave work, testifying to his appeal as a wealthy investor with a deep Rolodex of contacts. Iovine and Clooney both told us that Beutners’ involvement was key to moving their efforts forward. We tried for two years to start a high school, Iovine told me. Then we met Austin. For Iovine and Dr Dre, the LAUSD partnership will ideally pave the way for the expansion of a multidisciplinary program developed at the academy they founded at the University of Southern California in 2013. The approach of the learning, said Iovine, better reflects the kind of thinking necessary for modern entrepreneurship. Kelly Gonez, Chair of the LAUSD Board of Directors, said it was exciting to make these connections with industry leaders. The challenge for the district going forward is to ensure that any future initiative aligns with what district leaders think students need. A step in this direction has been to create an office dedicated solely to helping set up public-private partnerships. But, she said, Beutner’s willingness to make demands on behalf of students is something she hopes the next leader of the system will share. It’s making a call that says: By opting out, you are making a choice for the future, she said. For more:

Here’s what else to know today

Plans to develop a floating giant offshore wind farm in the pacific ocean northwest of Morro Bay could harm the local fishing industry, reports the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

The California Indian Museum and Cultural Center in Santa Rosa is using a federal grant to reconnect native tribes to their traditions, including their ancestral foods, reports Civil Eats.

Newsom opened up about his life during the pandemic in an interview with CalMatters, including threats made against him. He called some of the threats comical, but spoke of two in particular which were actually serious.

Many of Google’s problems, current and recently deceased executives have said, stem from the leadership style of Sundar Pichai, the company’s affable and low-key chief executive.

Mark Peel, who worked at restaurants like Spago that would define California cuisine before anyone calls it that, died in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was 66 years old and had helped create a more flexible, farm-oriented style of cooking that would change the trajectory of American food culture.







