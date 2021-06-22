Henry Golding Spent HOW LONG Learning Sword Techniques for Snake Eyes | Entertainment





Henry Golding spent four hours a day learning sword handling for his role in “Snake Eyes”. The 34-year-old actor will direct the cast of the spin-off film “GI Joe” and admits it was the hardest part of playing the fighter, especially as the scenes could change quickly depending on the conditions on set. . When asked how much work he had put into his sword skills, Henry said: “Yes, we were four hours a day, with the stunt crew, all in preparation to put ourselves on the set. , ready and prepared. “Things change, as you know, when we go up on set. The environments really dictate how much we are able to do from what we have learned in the studio versus being on the edge of a door. -car or standing on top of the building, in a rain sequence. “So you have to be at a stage and able to change as quickly as possible and learn a new choreography in five minutes. And luckily, all those two months of pre-training got us there. Henry suggested there was “a lot more” to explore with “Snake Eyes,” but wants to see how the film is received before he thinks about the future. He said ComicBook.com: “After this movie we find ourselves wanting and wanting more. We want to see how this story unfolds. “So all I can say is I want to see this story through to the end, and I don’t think it will end even at this point, because there is so much more we can explore. “ The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star continued, “It’s an origin story. We have so many that can be told and an aspect of a little corner of space. “So the possibilities are endless, but I can tell you where I want it to go. We have at least three of these movies to look forward to, to make sure it gets the story it deserves.”

