Entertainment
From Jab We Met to Dose-Tana: Twitter Feed Gives Bollywood Film Titles a Vaccine Twist
As Indians are busy trying to get a vaccination window to protect themselves from Covid-19, the massive vaccination campaign underway across the country has spilled over to social media as well, with netizens offering hilarious trends. , the latest of them linking Bollywood movie titles and vaccines.
With the hashtag #VaccineMovieTitles, Internet users are giving a creative and hilarious twist to the names of existing films.
From Kabhi Covisheild Kabhi Covaxin, Jab Ne Bana Di Jodi to Dose-Tana, Twitter has seen creativity and humor at their best. Take a look here:
Fifty side effects of the vaccine#VaccineMovieTitles https://t.co/AQgWTFRQSs
CA Kakul Misra (@KakulMisra) June 21, 2021
Based on a grade 3 movie called “Hijack”#VaccineMovieTitles pic.twitter.com/4zsXaJq5kf
Riya (@WanderBish) June 20, 2021
#VaccineMovieTitles
The benefits of being vaccinated pic.twitter.com/S7tg6PToRC
Kritarth Mittal (@kritarthmittal) June 21, 2021
Half vaccinated (half girlfriend)#VaccineMovieTitles
Shuttershutt (@Shuttershitt) June 21, 2021
Hum Le Chuke Sanam vaccine
.#VaccineMovieTitles
Aachal Agrawal (@Awwwchallllll) June 21, 2021
Jab we met!#VaccineMovieTitles pic.twitter.com/KCSAv6lqYA
distraught (@MemesMoving) June 21, 2021
2 more pictures please#VaccineMovieTitles
Swarnjeet Nath Tiwary (@ Swarnjeet_6402) June 21, 2021
While you are making juice.
Kabhi Covisheild Kabhi Covaxin#VaccineMovieTitles pic.twitter.com/lhNy2ykBem
Devesh Raj (@ devish2) June 21, 2021
Dose 2: The Conclusion#VaccineMovieTitles pic.twitter.com/Rww1Q8zsO6
Pulkit Aggarwal (@pulket_) June 21, 2021
Some good ones for now:
Dose-den,
Side effects of the vaccine,
Vaccine with Milegi Dobara
2 doses
Hun Le Chuke Sanam vaccine
Add more guys, tweet with this hashtag
Ashish Jain (@In_Sane_Saint) June 21, 2021
India reported 82.70 lakh vaccinations on Monday, a daily high since the start of the vaccination campaign on January 16.
As part of the government’s new immunization policy, the Center will purchase 75% of the vaccine stock on the open market and distribute it to states and will be administered free of charge to anyone 18 years of age or older in government immunization centers.
