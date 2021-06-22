Here’s the free entertainment lineup at this year’s Minnesota State Fair





Minnesota State Fair The Great Minnesota Get-Together takes place this year, and the State Fair will feature hundreds of free concerts and shows over its 12 days. The Minnesota State Fair released details of its free entertainment lineup on Tuesday, which will include 900 shows and more than 100 acts. Among the concerts: Sister Sledge, DSL Dire Straits Legacy, Ezra Ray Hart, The Legendary Wailers, Yam Haus, and Nur-D. But it’s not just free music. The All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash and the Timberworks Lumberjack Show are back, as are the daily parade, karaoke, and magic shows. Here are the highlights of this year’s free entertainment: Leinie Lodge Bandshell tonight! : DSL Dire Straits Legacy (August 26 and 27) 8:30 p.m.

Sister Sledge (August 28 & 29) 8:30 p.m.

Ezra Ray Hart (August 30 and 31) 8:30 p.m.

The legendary mourners (September 1 and 2) 8:30 p.m.

Roots & Boots with Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye (September 3 and 4) 8:30 p.m.

Yam Haus (September 5 and 6) 7:30 p.m. Bandshell Leinie Lodge: Box activated

Sol-fa tonic

Shenandoah

Becky Buller Band

The new Leahy generation

King Calaway

The “Red Bull” Marching Band of the 34th Infantry Division

The Malpass brothers

Connie smith

Renata the group

Rockland Road

we banjo 3

Monroe crossing

Orphans crying

Melinda Doolittle

In the evening

Rosie Flores

Louisiana Sunpie and Sunspots

Semi-finals of the MSF amateur talent competition West End at sunset on the Schell Stage of the Schilling Amphitheater: Davina and the Wanderers

The welcoming committee Contact: Lara Hughes

Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys

ONLY-D

First Avenue goes to the fair

This is simpson Schell’s scene at the Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market: MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick

Mary Cutrufello Band

The Jorgensen

Minnesota State Violin Competition

Barley Jacks

USAF Band of Mid-America Starlifter

Poppa Bear Norton

Kris and the Riverbend Dutch

Molly Maher Group

Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Competition

Harris Cornbread

Joe & Vicki Price

The Dolly Bazaar After Dark on the international bazaar stage: Dr Mambo Combo

Good for Gary

At the limit: a tribute to eagles

The real group

Socaholix

Universe Ka Lia and her friends International bazaar scene: Jack Brass Band4

Accordion Orchestra Café

Phoenix Chinese Dance Academy

The men of new hope

Indonesian music and dance Sumunar

Tha Ma Muz

Ujamaa music group

Maria Isa and LatinXpolis

The Congolese roots of Siama

Indigenous pride dancers

Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca

KOFI & The Guardians of Fire Ramberg musical café scene: Polkarobic

Tom hunter

The neighborhood trio

Jack Knife and Sharps

The Joey Johnson group

Dakota Dave Hull and his friends

Jim Berner’s music legends

PK Mayo • Hello heartache

Phil Heywood & Eric Lugosch

Bill koncar

Escape the ghost Scene from the family fair at Baldwin Park: The Chipper experience

Monster shop

Mama Lou: the strong American woman

Jared sherlock

Fantastic Patrick

The Flying Hawaiian Show

Kidsdance

Lizzy – Comedy Stage Hypnosis

MSF County Fair talent competition 4 Other free activities: All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash and Timberworks Logging Show at The North Woods

Cosgrove stage featuring community dance ensembles

The daily parade at 2 p.m. with floats, special guests and the State Fair High School Marching Band exhibit and more

Arts A’Fair, a celebration of the performing arts in Minnesota with dance, theater and music performances

Mia Dorr’s first karaoke at The Garden sponsored by Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Thank A Farmer Magic Show on the Christensen Farms stage, where children of all ages learn about the role of farming in our daily lives The Minnesota State Fair runs from August 26 through Labor Day, September 6, this year. Here is the full program of performances for the fair.

