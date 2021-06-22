A fun day at Plymouth Park Pool





With a series of scorching and humid days in early summer, my girlfriend and I decided to take advantage of the newly reopened Plymouth Park Pool.

There was only one problem with that: I am by no means a good swimmer. Yet despite collapsing in the water like a fish or straining the little muscle I have while paddling in the water, I still had a lot of fun despite the odd looks I was probably getting.

But before I go ahead with anything, I should probably introduce myself. My name is Andrew Mullin, a reporter for the Midland Daily News covering city government, business and crime. I recently moved to the City of Modern Explorers after graduating from Central Michigan University, and I hope to live up to that tagline with this new series, “Mullin Mulls Over Midland”. The series will contain monthly installments of my experiences living in Midland, putting me in fun, interesting or even embarrassing situations for your entertainment and mine. It’s not the first time I’ve written a series like this, with “Where in the Thumb is Andrew Mullin?” being successful in Huron County when I interned at the newspaper there. I was never really a swimmer as a kid anyway, and I generally preferred to stay out of the water as I got older. So, I never really learned to swim so well. I don’t like to swim, but it’s usually not my first choice when it comes to recreation. However, a combination of the warmth and excitement of my girlfriend Brisia Vargas about living by a public swimming pool even got me excited for a day of paddling. We took a trip to Five Below in the works, grabbing glowing water guns, food-shaped floats, and beach towels for a day of fun. After a few days of thunderstorms, we went on June 13, the second day of pool season. We arrived having trouble holding our pool goodies as we paid to access the pool. After a little sun session, we went for a swim. It was the first roadblock for me. Anyone who knows me can probably attest to my poor ability to handle any form of cold (although I’ve only ever lived in the Midwest). So once I started soaking my feet in the water I realized how cold it was and spent the next three to five minutes treating my body in the pool on a hot day. summer as a test. With a little patience and the slightly annoyed encouragement of my girlfriend, I managed to convince myself to immerse myself completely in the water. Bri and I spent the next 10 minutes having what was in our heads an epic water gun fight with these tubes you pull to fill, then push to spit water forward with a surprisingly powerful flow. . We splashed and screamed with pleasure during our battle, despite being in our twenties. We then attempted to kick a beach ball back and forth into the pool, but a combination of the wind and our poor aim made it a constant retrieval of the ball as it flew in the wrong direction. Unfortunately for me, the ball floated to the bottom of the pool at one point, forcing my skinny arms to propel me forward to retrieve it. Once my feet could no longer touch the bottom of the pool, it took my poor paddling and backstroke skills to carry me to the ball. I spent the rest of my time limping on a watermelon print floaty, overcome by my lack of cardio and upper body strength. Bri slowly dragged me, creating a makeshift lazy river. We decided to leave shortly after, after satisfying our urge to swim. While a trip to the pool wasn’t the most exciting thing for me, I had a lot of fun at the Plymouth Pool. Even though I accepted adult responsibilities after graduating from college, that day reminded me that it’s okay, and even important, not to let that child in you disappear completely. Life just wouldn’t be fun without it. So while a lot of people my age just want to sunbathe or just float, I will continue to make my pool trips action-packed. This article is part of a monthly column series called “Mullin Mulls Over Midland”. Email Midland Daily News reporter Andrew Mullin at [email protected]

