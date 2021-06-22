Cisco Brewers Entertainment Complex opens Wednesday in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD The iconic Dartmouth restaurateur behind Not Your Average Joes, Joes Original and The Black Whale to open his new business, the South Coast’s largest entertainment hub Cisco Brewers Kitchen and Bar Wednesday.

It’s a combination of things I’ve loved and studied, in pieces I’ve seen and wanted to put together, said co-owner Stephen Silverstein. That’s what I like: the beach, a cocktail in the sun, music, sushi.

Construction at 1480 Rodney French Blvd., the former Davys Locker site, has been underway since April 2019. I have no interest in dining within five miles of my house. Love this area, said Silverstein.

Davys Locker was built in the 1960s and was iconic and successful, said Silverstein. There was a deal for this failed property with a community boating center and I went down and looked at it and thought, my God, this is an amazing property.

Where else do you get waterfront real estate like this?

The three-acre center will include a brewery, distillery, cellar, 300-seat restaurant, outdoor barbecue, raw bar, clam shack, outdoor children’s area, fire pit, moorings , a dock for customers arriving by boat and an outdoor stage with music concerts every day from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The site will accommodate up to 800 cars and will be able to accommodate 150 cars up front and 400 cars across the street.

One partner for the job

When Silverstein fell in love with the property and the idea of ​​a restaurant and entertainment venue, he knew there was only one person to partner with Jay Harman from Cisco Brewers in Nantucket.

Jay throws America’s biggest parties, said Silverstein. He started working on the restaurant side while Harman took care of the outdoor and entertainment atmosphere.

It is an entertainment complex that has brewery, cellar and distillery licenses behind it. We can produce products in small batches which are shown here that you cannot get anywhere else. And then we are also able to showcase all of our flagship products, Harman said.

We’re actually going to be able to do legitimate production brewery tours here.

Outdoor space

The outdoor area, which will be open seasonally, has a beach atmosphere enhanced by seashell parking. There are three outdoor bars and a large stage, all accessible by a promenade.

Plus, throughout the site, handcrafted wooden furniture with the Cisco logo engraved on the back, 3,000 plants grown on Nantucket, a fire pit with Adirondack chairs that have coolers underneath and accessibility to food trucks in the parking lot.

It’s super communal. You walk in, have a drink, and you could sit with someone else at a table, Harman said.

Entertainment, which has no cover charge, will range from local musicians to professionals throughout the week.

Inside the restaurant

Inside Cisco Brewers Kitchen & Bar is a surf-themed restaurant with autographed surfboards hanging from the ceiling and vintage swimsuits framed on the wall, curated by Silverstein’s wife.

The restaurant is inside the old Davys Locker location with only a few modifications such as an upper deck. All we did was just a lot of creative painting, said Silverstein. We did not change the structure, we just put new windows (porthole).

The menu offers sushi, barbecue, burgers, fish sandwiches and lobster rolls. There’s a full bar as well as a frozen drink dispenser for mudslides, guavaritas, and margaritas.

Due to the Massachusetts liquor law, Silverstein says the restaurant and the outdoor complex are only separated by the fact that you cannot bring alcoholic beverages outside or inside the entertainment center.

finally open the doors

Since Silverstein announced the project in August 2019, he’s been delighted to finally open the doors to the public. After being delayed for a year due to COVID-19, Silverstein says there has been “no loss of excitement.”

It was a complex project. This is not where we start in the restaurant business. This is where a kind of puzzle ends, because we have so many pieces in this puzzle, said Silverstein. This is the biggest project I have ever done.

Silverstein said he believes the resort will be around 90% complete when it opens, but that over the next five years he and Harman will be adding to the resort to make it better and better.

He also noted that the project would not have seen the light of day without the support of all city departments. He said New Bedford bent over backwards to accommodate everything from planning and conservation to the majors office.

I think this is a project of national significance, said Silverstein.

The mayor really wanted this project to succeed. He wanted something that would showcase New Bedford and I think we did.

