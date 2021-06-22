Justin and Hailey Bieber give Paris a taste of Hollywood style





The French style is loved around the world and many travelers try their best the second they land at Charles de Gaulle. Still, there is something to be said about staying true to yourself, even when you are away from home. Justin and Hailey Bieber took this idea to heart when they traveled to Paris this weekend to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. Although they packed pieces from French fashion brands, the Biebers avoided clichés, Breton stripes, ballerinas among them and instead focused on items currently trending in Los Angeles. FRAT On the first day, the couple enjoyed dinner in the 1st arrondissement while wearing casual clothes. With Hailey in The Atticos wide-pocket pants and a matching cropped white blouse and Justin decked out in one of the Balenciagas hockey jerseys, the couple captured the young Hollywood look of their viral accessories. JW Peis ‘affordable and trendy Gabbi bag served as Haileys’ tote, while Justin wore a pair of retro rectangular sunglasses. Marc Piasecki This morning the Biebers started their day with some shopping in Kith in an equally casual outfit. Hailey went monochrome in a Raf Simons lavender knit top, Attico miniskirt, and Bottega Veneta clutch. Justin kept things low-key in his Kith hoodie, khakis, and Nike Dunks, letting Hailey’s all-purple look shine. Pierre Suu For their tête-à-tête with Macron, the two Biebers dressed in new clothes. Justin kept his sneakers on but changed into a bespoke Celine black suit and pinstripe shirt. Hailey was the star of the show in a sultry look from LaQuan Smith’s Fall / Winter 2021 collection, worn with Little Liffner’s minimalist croc embossed mini tote. Boiled wool isn’t the first material that comes to mind when you think sexy, but the Smiths piece features keyhole cutouts and a pencil skirt that changed the mood. Conscious of the body but just reserved enough for a political meeting, the dress illustrated the modern style, made in the American style.

