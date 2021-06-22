Srijit Mukherji takes over from Rahul Dholakia as director from Taapsee Pannu star Shabaash Mithu: Bollywood News





One of the most anticipated films of 2022, Shabaash Mithu with Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, will now be directed by Srijit Mukherji. The film is based on the life of Indian Women’s Cricket Team Captain ODI Mithali Raj. Speaking about the changing of the guard, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios said, the Covid disruptions necessitated the postponement of the filming and, as a result, Rahul is moving from Shabaash Mithu. It is unfortunate that after sharing and nurturing this dream for a long time, Rahul has to go our separate ways. His contribution will remain, I thank him for it and wish him the best. Srijit Mukherjee will now take over from the director. Srijit has worked closely with us on Ray and our plans to make a cricket movie together will now come to fruition. I am sure he will bring all his passion and his art to this dream movie. Multi-award winning director Srijit Mukherji is known for making cinematic masterpieces such as Jaatishwar, Chotushkone, Ek Je Chhilo Raja, Gumnami as good as Do not forget me and Bahroupiya in the upcoming webseries Ray. Speaking of his next directorial adventure Shabaash Mithu, said Srijit Mukherji, As an avid cricketer and researcher, Mithalis’s tale has always been an inspiration to me. I was excited since I first heard about this movie and now that I’m a part of it, I can’t wait to start the journey to bring this exhilarating story to the big screen soon. Even though Dholakia was unable to continue with the project due to a schedule change in the midst of the pandemic, he still remains very committed to the script and the team. Rahul Dholakia said: There are films you know you have to make. Shabaash Mithu was that movie. Covid ruined everyone’s schedules, mine was no different. Sadly, I won’t be directing the fabulous script written by Priya Aven and designed by Ajit Andhare about the life of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj. The passion of a studio manager like Ajit Andhare who sat down with us on all the discussions – in covid, in confinement; at all times, the passion of a writer like Priya who has worked very hard to find the balance between emotion and cricket is commendable. Taapsee’s passion for immersing herself in the character made it a pleasure to work with her. Ajit has a vision and a plan for the film and how to release it. I wish him and the team the best for that. Shabaash Mithu is the story of one of the world’s greatest female cricketers, Mithali Raj, and chronicles the ups and downs, setbacks and euphoric moments in Mithalis’ life with Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. READ ALSO: Taapsee Pannu Reveals How She Plans To Train For Shabaash Mithu Amidst Tight Schedule BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos