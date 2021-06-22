Mark Hamill congratulates the late Carrie Fisher on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star | Entertainment





Mark Hamill congratulated his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher on her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The late actress who died in 2016 was among those announced as receiving a coveted Walk of Fame star as part of the 2022 honorees list, and to celebrate the occasion, her co-star Mark took to Instagram to praise the Star of Princess Leia. He wrote alongside a series of snaps of himself with Carrie: Congratulations and greetings to the 38 new #HollywoodWalkOfFame winners – Welcome to the neighborhood! Lots of love and a very special one-fingered salute to the incomparable, hilarious and irreverent strength of nature that was my space sister Carrie Fisher. Her star will shine from here to eternity (sic) Mark, who played Leias’ brother Luke Skywalker in the sci-fi franchise had previously advocated for Carrie to receive a star on the iconic boulevard in 2018, although he noted that deceased stars are often honored as posthumous at least five years after their death. He tweeted at the time, which was the same year he received his own star: “Carrie will get her well-deserved star on the Walk of Fame, it’s just a matter of when. The rule is an expectation. 5 years when awarded posthumously (sic) Carries honor was announced last week, when it was also confirmed that Jason Momoa, Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Michael B. Jordan, Ewan McGregor, Regina King, Salma Hayek and Willem Dafoe, all of whom receive stars for their services to motion pictures. In the television category, personalities like Ricky Gervais, Tracee Ellis Ross, Norman Reedus and Bob Odenkirk are among the recipients, while Black Eyed Peas, DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle and Avril Lavigne made the selection of musicians. Walk of Fame President Ellen K said in a statement: The Walk of Fame Selection Panel is pleased to announce 38 new Hollywood Walk of Fame winners. The selection jury, made up of other members of the Walk of Famers, selects each year a group of winners representing various genres of the entertainment world. The Panel did a remarkable job in selecting these very talented people. We can’t wait to see the reaction from each of the award winners as they realize they are becoming a part of Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos