Bollywood Begum unveils its skincare tips

Posted: Jun 22, 2021 4:29 pm 1 / 6 Beauty tips from Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the best actresses in the Hindi film industry. She has often received numerous awards and honors for her performances. Kareena made her debut in 2000 with JP Duttas’ film Refugee. She then went on to appear in numerous commercially successful films over the course of her two-decade career. Kareena also made headlines when rumors that she and Saif Ali Khan were dating began to circulate. The actor was at the peak of her career when she started dating Saif Ali Khan. They were married on October 16, 2012 and are the proud parents of two little boys. Besides being known for her acting prowess, Kareena is also known for having great skin. Here are the beauty tips that Kareena Kapoor Khan shared; she even revealed the secret to her glowing skin. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

2 / 6 Drinking water and coconut water Kareena Kapoor Khan advises having plenty of water and coconut water as it helps flush out toxins and hydrate the skin. Photo credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

3 / 6 Use honey to massage the skin Kareena has often credited honey with being her skincare hero and instead of chemical treatments and facials, uses raw honey on her skin. Photo credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

4 / 6 Use of curd and almond oil on the skin The celebrity opts for her mother, Babita’s age-old recipe for curdled milk and almond oil as her beauty regimen. She takes a spoon of each, mixes it and applies it to her face. Photo credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

5 / 6 Keep the skin hydrated Whether she washes her face twice or never skips on organic beauty products, Kareena revealed that she always makes sure to keep her skin hydrated. Photo credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

6 / 6 Homemade face masks and cloth masks Kareena Kapoor Khan believes in tricks for enhancing radiance and rejuvenating skin that include face masks and do-it-yourself sheet masks, often made from curd, haldi, besan, etc. Photo credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram







