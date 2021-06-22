Pose Actor Dylln Burnsides Pride Month Essentials





Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photo: Getty Images Dylln Burnside, the 32-year-old singer and actor best known for his role as Ricky Evangelista in the FX series Pose, recently released a song, paradise, which he says encapsulates his experiences grappling with his gender identity while growing up as a Christian and being fired from his work in a church. I was told my life would be ruined and if I set out on this path I would not be blessed, Burnside said. And I had the exact opposite experience. My life has been so blessed. Burnside considers this moment one of his greatest blessings, as it encouraged him to move on as a performer. He grew up struggling to see himself represented in mainstream media and, with Pose who has just completed his final season, he sees his role as a huge step forward for the black queer community. [Ricky is] a character that I wanted to see on television: a black boy who comes to terms with his identity and comfortable in his skin, and who is also perfectly comfortable with the fact that he is attracted to d ‘other boys, Burnside said. He talks to the Cut about letting himself enjoy the queer TV show Noah’s Bow, singing Whitney Houstons I Will Always Love You, and Billy Strayhorn, the jazz musician who keeps her head a little higher in Harlem. Paris is burning played a big part in the research I did for my character, Ricky. I watched it after reading the script [for Pose]. I just thought, Oh my God, I want to see this world. I want to meet these characters, and the only thing that could give me was Paris is burning. I remember seeing it when I was a kid and being fascinated by Whitney Houston. I remember hearing the music and then coming home and hearing I Will Always Love You on the radio and seeing that experience again. I come research to relive it again and again. I sang this song every day when I was a kid. Obviously, Whitney Houston is a queer icon for many reasons, but seeing The bodyguard, I knew exactly what I wanted to do in this world and I had someone on screen representing everything I wanted to be graceful, talented, and beautiful. It made me walk around Harlem with my head held high. Knowing that people like James Baldwin, Billy Strayhorn, and Langston Hughes also lived in Harlem really does something for a young black, queer artist who walks these same streets. Billy Strayhorn, an openly gay black man at the time, was the musical genius behind many of Duke Ellington’s masterpieces. It’s not an explicitly queer book, but James Baldwin is an explicitly queer man. It was a re-education [for me] around questions of identity. It really helped me understand blackness as a construct that was created to oppress people of color. It also helped me find pride in my darkness and in every aspect of my identity. James Baldwin is masterful with words, and for him to be so fearless to kiss and celebrate in the days he lived is remarkable to think about. I remember I was 17 or 18, saw one of the episodes late one night and felt so guilty for watching this gay show, and not seeing it again after that. At 22, once I accepted my identity, I thought, I want to go back and find this show. I just want to watch it and let myself enjoy it. Once I did, it was one of the greatest gifts for me. It opened my eyes to the possibilities in my life. Seeing this group of black and brown gay men living in the city, thrive and look good, and have wonderful, romantic, complicated relationships let me know that there was a world that was ready to embrace me. All I had to do was go out there and create it for myself. Prince has always been a queer icon to me. For me, his presentation is a drag performance. The deep voice, the pressed hair coupled with the falsetto voice and movements and the high heels with the buttocks exposed spoke volumes and gave me a feeling of excitement. It sparked my imagination as to who I could be, who I wanted to be and what was possible. I might not be as flamboyant as Prince, but he gave me permission to be as flamboyant as I wanted. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Terms and Privacy Notice

