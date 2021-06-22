Award-winning actor to lead the Department of Musical Theater at the University of Michigan





ANN ARBOR, MI – Tony-nominated musical theater actor Michael McElroy has been named president of the University of Michigan School of Music, Drama and Dance. McElroy, whose appointment was approved by the Board of Regents on June 17, will begin his term this fall, succeeding Vincent Cardinal, who has served as president since 2016 and is stepping down to devote himself exclusively to teaching, according to a statement. university press. It’s an exciting date for us, said David Gier, Dean of SMTD McElroy brings a trio of invaluable experience: as a seasoned artist with 30 years on the Broadway stage, as an educator with impeccable credentials and as a leader working for diversity, equity and inclusion in the performing arts. With this unique experience, he is ideally placed to guide our famous musical theater program into the future at a pivotal time for the theater industry and for higher education. McElroy, who is also a vocal arranger, songwriter and leader in creating diversity initiatives for the performing arts, joins SMTD after 10 years as an associate professor of arts at New York Universitys New Studio on Broadway. In that role, McElroy was responsible for vocal performance, creating the discipline’s curricula, and director of diversity initiatives for Tisch Drama, a position he created, the statement said. McElroy is also a founding member of Black Theater United, Musical Dance Professionals in the Academy and Musicians United for Social Equity, all organizations that share the mission of promoting more equitable practices in the performing arts, according to the release. Earlier this year, McElroy received the NYU Martin Luther King Jr. Faculty Award, which is presented to outstanding faculty who exemplify the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through teaching excellence, the leadership, activism for social justice and community building. It’s part of who I am, because I have to deal with these issues, McElroy said. Having to face these challenges, I know how it builds resilience, and I have come to believe that this is the next iteration of musical theater training: how we develop these skills to truly see and value each experience we have lived in. space, and then engage in a complicated subject through the work. McElroy’s career began in 1990 after graduating with a theater degree from Carnegie Mellon University. Her Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park With George (2017 cover), Next To Normal, Rent (as Tom Collins), The Wild Party, The Whos Tommy, Miss Saigon, Patti LuPone on Broadway, High Roller Social Pleasure Club and Big River, for which he received a Tony nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his performance as Jim. READ MORE: University of Michigan trivia team take on rival in College Bowl debut hosted by Peyton Manning Masks, social distancing no longer required for fully vaccinated people at the University of Michigan Upcoming tuition hike for University of Michigan students, but officials say most won’t see

