Television Academy loosens gender rules for actor and actress





The stars vying for trophies on The biggest night on TV may choose to forgo the titles “actor” and “actress” and apply for their nomination certificates and Emmy statues use the term gender-neutral “performer” instead. Is this the beginning of the end for “best actor” and “best actress” on television? Perhaps. The change comes amid calls for awards organizations to adapt to the times as more and more people exhibit non-binary gender identities. Asia Kate Dillon, who is non-binary and playing a non-binary character on Showtime’s “Billions”, has been a strong advocate for industry change. They wrote a open letter at the SAG Awards last June to remove gender categories. In case you need:Stars like Demi Lovato, Elliot Page, Sam Smith identify as non-binary. What does it mean? “Not only is it possible to combine all of your lead and supporting applicants into the same gender neutral categories, there is precedent,” Dillon wrote. “On May 7, 2017, I presented Emma Watson with the top non-sexist actor award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, noting: ‘It’s so cool to be here to present the very first award of actor who celebrates performance without any gender distinctions. Tonight we celebrate representations of human experience, because the only distinction we should make when it comes to awards is between every outstanding performance. ‘” FALLING did not honor the request. The Television Academy noted in her recent announcement: “No performer category titled ‘actor’ or ‘actress’ has ever had a gender requirement for submissions.” Earlier this year, the Berlin Film Festival awarded gender-neutral awards for the actor categories in Leading and Supporting Performances. The festival announced last August that it would stop awarding separate acting awards to women and men from 2021. “Not separating the awards in the field of acting according to gender is a signal for a more gender-sensitive awareness in the film industry,” said festival co-directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian , in a press release when the change was announced. Contribution: Associated Press In case you missed:“Pose” is finished. What is the future of transgender representation on television?

