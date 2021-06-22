Mature actors in a mature movie – Press Telegram

Two big stars Ann-Margaret and James Caan are back in The Queen Bees, a hearty on-demand movie. A sequel, The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard is in theaters, but only because the first grossed nearly $ 200 million.

Queen bee

A low-key drama starring a group of older actors is always welcome amid all the normal cacophony of superhero movies with explosions and murders.

Queen Bees is a heartwarming comedy-drama and unlike most movies involving older actors playing old people, no one dies. There is a happy ending, not bittersweet.

It’s set in a home for the aged, which a character describes as a high school, except you don’t graduate, you die. This is what Helen (Ellen Burstyn) encounters when she reluctantly moves to the Pine Grove nursing home while her home is undergoing repairs after accidentally setting it on fire. Her husband died four years earlier.

The Queen Bees are a bridge group led by the imperious Janet (Jane Curtin). She decides that Helen can’t join the party even though they could use a replacement in the crew. The other members are Sally (Loretta Devine from Grays Anatomy) and Ann-Margaret. That’s right, Ann Margaret, comfortable in her role as the five-time-married Margo, who also spends three nights a week with Arthur (Christopher Lloyd from Back to the Future and Taxi.)

There are a lot of senior jokes about things like water aerobics, or Helen and Sally sharing a joint. And there’s a subplot about the nursing home trying to get bigger under the supervision of manager Ken (French Stewart).

And Helen finds love in the form of Dan Simpson, played by James Caan. Caan generally brings explosive energy to his roles. But he’s got some acting skills (Honeymoon in Vegas, Elf), and here he’s doing a wonderful job of being lightly bent over an old man who gently romances Helen. Either he does a great job as a senior or maybe he really is that old. Either way, he’s great.

Sit back and enjoy a bunch of good actors at the top of their game with no superhero blasts, world threatening villains or endless car crashes.

Four palm trees. Don’t miss this one.

Physical

One of the benefits of the proliferation of streaming services is that unpredictable projects can be created. Apple TV + Physical is one of the projects. It’s not weird, but it’s different, dark and humorous in the sense of the original Fargo movie.

Created by Annie Weisman, whose background spans Desperate Housewives on ABC to the last few years Almost Family on FOX, presents a world of marriage and work issues, exploring the difference between the haves and have-nots and takes place primarily in the 1980s in San Diego which means the music is disco and the vibe is great. For example, when she needs money, Sheila (Rose Byrne) has to drive to the bank and write a cash check.

After a brief prologue that sets Sheila on an aerobics TV show, things return to 1981. Sheila’s husband is an obnoxious, self-centered college professor (sort of lazy character choice), pursued by female college students, who is about to lose his job. Rose has serious body problems. His binge eating involves buying three cheeseburgers, fries, and a shake, then heading to a hotel room to eat and purge.

When her husband loses his job, he decides to run for office, using their savings to get things started. Only there are no savings; Sheila used the bank account to fund her binge eating.

Things change quickly and Sheila turns to blackmail to replace her savings, returns to the role of an aerobics instructor, lies to her husband to make him believe he really has a chance in the election.

Pretty dark stuff, but the show runs at a steady pace (episodes are around 30 minutes long) and the character development is excellent. The characters are bizarre but not overdone. We feel sorry for Sheila even though she continues to make bad decisions. Rory Scovill has husband Danny, loaded with giant 1980s sideburns and a food collecting mustache, is a loser but we still feel sympathy for him.

Bryne has a huge range as an actress. Here is a confused and troubled housewife. Several weeks ago, she was the warm, fuzzy mother of a group of talking rabbits in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

Apple TV + only offers three episodes to start, but this show is very promising.

Three palm trees

Theaters

Bodyguard of Hitmans Wives

When the original makes over $ 175 million, a sequel is almost a certainty, although critics disliked the first, which starred Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek, all of whom are from return for the second round.

It’s the same plot, with broken down bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) trying to protect notorious hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson). He is helped by Kincaids wife Sonia (Salma Hayek), who is shown equal to Jackson in the action stunts. And she surpasses him in terms of swearing, which means something.

This movie has a sloppy feel. People talk for a few minutes, then there’s a blinding action sequence. This pattern is repeated several times in the film. The audience in the theater I watched were having fun laughing out loud and the volatile relationship between Bryce and Kincaid and everyone expressing some verbal appreciation of the stunts.

Director Patrick Hughes, who made the first Hitmans Bodyguard and Expendables 3, seems to have lost his sense of action sequences. There is action, but sometimes the editing and camera work is confusing instead of exciting.

It only lasts for an hour 37 minutes and while it is a bit disappointing to see actors like Reynolds, Hayek and Jackson with such material, there is a lot of laughter and outrageous action taking place across Europe.

Two palm trees.

FROM THE VOUTE

Elf

James Caan (Queen Bee) is probably best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in the Godfather films. But he crushes it in ELF, the comedy about a human that was adopted by the Santas Elves. You will laugh a lot.

HOW WE RATE THE FILMS

Home videos are simply rated as recommended or not. New versions are classified as follows:

Five palm trees: must see

Four palm trees: to see on the big screen.

Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home or large screen viewing.

Two palm trees: OK if you don’t pay.

A palm tree: skip it. Save your money and time.