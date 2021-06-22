Star Wars actor to make appearance at Sioux City comic book store | SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA





SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Star Wars actor Dominic Pace will be making a stopover in Sioux City next week. Dominic Pace will be at ACME Comics & Collectibles from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the 9th Star Wars Mini Convention, according to a statement. Pace plays the bounty hunter Gekko in the original Disney + series, “The Mandalorian”. Pace will meet and sign autographs for fans as part of his Small Business Support Tour. Sioux County authorities warn public of scam of air duct cleaning service

We are very happy to bring Dominic to the store to meet his fans, said Fran McGarry, owner of ACME Comics. We know the people of Sioux City are huge Star Wars fans and we have decided that since The Mandalorian is such a huge hit, this would be a perfect time to throw a big party. Who better to bring in than a bounty hunter from Disney Plus + The Mandalorian? We had Dominic at ACME Comics last July, and we had an amazing turnout, and Dominic had a fantastic time here in Siouxland. The Sioux City fans really welcomed Dominic to our city and he loved visiting them. Normally a star of Dominics’ caliber only attends big conventions and events, but we became good friends with him and he wanted to come back to Sioux City. As part of his Small Business Support Tour, Pace donated over $ 25,000 to the comic book stores where he appeared last year. Knowing that comic book stores depend on appearances and in-store events, Pace has spent the summer traveling to stores like ACME to show his support and interact with Star Wars fans. Pace has appeared in other shows such as: 9-1-1, American Psychos, Veep, NCIS Los Angeles, Megaladon, SWAT, Superstore, Bones, Days of our Lives, Cold Case, Angel, NYPD Blue, and many more ‘other. Get the latest Siouxland news delivered to your inbox.

Click here to subscribe to KCAU 9 News newsletters. ACME Comics & Collectibles is located at 1622 Pierce Street in Sioux City, Iowa. More information can be found by calling 712-258-6171.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos