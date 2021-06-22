San Sebastian Presents Gender Neutral Actor Awards – Deadline





The San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain has become the latest event to make its acting awards gender neutral, after Berlin. For the 2021 San Sebastian edition, which runs from September 17 to 25, the Silver Shell for Best Actor and Best Actress will be replaced by the Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance and Best Supporting Performance. . “The change stems from the conviction that gender, a social and political construct, is no longer a criterion that we follow to distinguish performances,” said festival director José Luis Rebordinos. “The criterion for the jury will be to distinguish between good and bad performances, so that we join our friends at the Berlin Festival on the path they have already started. These are times of change and decision making. We are closely following current debates within the feminist movement on this and other issues. We have no certainties but we have the will to continue to evolve and to contribute to building a fairer and more egalitarian society. Related story San Sebastian Adds World Premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s “We Are Who We Are” Series, Sets Closing Movie “Wuhai” The festival also noted that the change allows other artists who do not identify as male or female to be recognized with prizes. Also today, organizers confirmed they are moving forward with a physical edition, albeit with ongoing Covid-related restrictions. Again, there will be no opening or closing evenings, and it will not be possible to use the Vélodrome screening venue. “We are banking on increasing the number of screenings and the number of seats in theaters compared to last year, and we also want to bring the glamor back to the red carpet. In short, we would like this year’s festival to be the one that gives hope to the city after more than a year of great uncertainty and suffering for many people, ”added José Luis Rebordinos. San Sebastian has unveiled its poster for 2021, which features Sigourney Weaver. The actress has attended the festival on numerous occasions, including in 1979 with her film Breakout. Extraterrestrial. She was back in 2016 with A monster is calling, when she received the Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award. San Sebastian 2021









