The women engineers of Bollywood who then continued their interest in comedy





Bollywood Women Engineers: Many of India’s best actors were trained to be engineers, but instead turn into great Bollywood heroines. On World Engineering Day, a look at women engineers in the Indian entertainment industry who pursued their interest in acting later: Kriti i say Sanon made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with the film Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff. She obtained a B.Tech in Electronics and Telecommunications from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida. During her years in college, her sister clicked on her photos for a contest she won and won a free Daboo Ratnani portfolio. She turned down two job offers to become an actress and model in Mumbai after completing her engineering studies. Taapsee Pannu Being a studious child, Taapsee Pannu was not very interested in acting during her school years. Later, she casually filled out a form for Channel V Get Gorgeous Pageant and was surprised to be selected. Pannu had been modeling since her college days when she needed money for her daily extra expenses. She completed a B.Tech in Computer Science at the Guru Teg Bahadur Institute of Technology in Delhi. During her second year in engineering, she decided to do an MBA but couldn’t find admission where she wanted. She also worked as a software engineer and developed an application called FontSwap. Reports suggest she even turned down a job at top Indian company Infosys. Taapsee made his debut in the entertainment industry with the movie Telugu Jhummandi Naadam in 2010. Her Bollywood debut was in 2013 with Chashme Baddoor. Since then she has shot big movies like Rose, Lapeta Buckle, Thappad among others. Aishwarya Sharma The TV actress completed a six-year Kathak course at Khairagarh University, Chhattisgarh. She gave up on her plan to get a doctorate in classical dance and instead opted for engineering. After graduating as an engineer, she pursued her passion for acting. As I finished my engineering studies, this inner passion to do something different was still alive. Aishwarya said in an interview. the engineer-turned-actress was first seen on the TV show Code Red, after which she did other shows as well. She rose to prominence in 2017 with the television series Meri Durga. She is also known for her role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Patralekha or Pakhi. Ameesha Patel Born into a Gujarati family, Ameesha Patel received her degree in Biogenetic Engineering from Tuft University in Massachusetts, USA. She also holds a gold medal in economics. He was offered a job by Morgan Stanley that she refused to work in films. Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000 and has also worked in Telugu and Tamil films. She was seen on the Big Boss reality show in 2019.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos