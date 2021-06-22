‘Music Man’ prepares for Broadway comeback, Scott Rudin’s replacement – The Hollywood Reporter





The man of music has set its return to Broadway for February 2022, with tickets on sale Tuesday. Kate Horton has been appointed executive producer, effective immediately, and will oversee all aspects of production, alongside producers Barry Diller and David Geffen. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster play crook Professor Harold Hill and librarian Marian Paroo, respectively, during Meredith Willson’s large-scale musical revival The man of music begins its performances on February 10, 2022 at the Winter Garden Theater. The man of music is part of several productions – including Kill a mockingbird and The Book of Mormon – to have announced new leadership following Scott Rudin’s decision to withdraw from several productions earlier this year. Another Rudin production, West Side Story, has yet to announce a return. The uber-producer made his announcement following multiple allegations of physical abuse by former staff members initially detailed by Hollywood journalist. “I don’t want any controversy associated with me to interrupt Broadway’s well-deserved comeback, or more specifically, the return of the 1,500 people working on these shows,” Rudin said at the time. Just a day after Rudin’s statement, Music man Star Foster opened up about the producer’s decision in a live Instagram conversation with fellow Broadway artist Beth Nicely, saying, “I feel like the only positive result is what happened. “ A source also said THR this Jackman star was “very concerned” by the claims made in THRand “what it would look like moving forward” if Rudin were to remain in a visible leadership role. The man of music was one of many productions that have been closed before and mid-term since March 12, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Broadway League announced in May that the theater industry would return to full capacity starting September 14. “We are more than delighted that The man of music is finally able to offer tickets to the public again – the wait has been too long. We are also more than delighted that Kate Horton has agreed to join us as an executive producer – her experience and enthusiasm for the good job will be invaluable as she oversees all aspects of our production, ”Diller and Geffen said in a statement. Tuesday. Horton, who runs Fictionhouse, a London-based independent television, film and theater production company alongside director Dominic Cooke, previously served as executive director and artistic director of the Royal Court Theater in London, UK, which produced Tony, Olivier and Pulitzer. Award-winning productions. Horton has also held executive positions with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theater. “As the heart of Broadway begins to beat again, it is a privilege to be invited by Barry Diller and David Geffen to join the remarkable and famous talents of Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, Jerry Zaks, Warren Carlyle and Santo Loquasto to bring this beautiful musical at the Winter Garden Theater, ”said Horton in his own statement. “We’ll make sure our team has the right conditions to create their most brilliant work and share it with the widest possible audience. “ The production, which is directed by Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, also stars Jayne Houdyshell, Jefferson Mays, Marie Mullen, Shuler Hensley, Remy Auberjonois, Gino Cosculluela and Emma Crow. The previews will begin on December 20.







