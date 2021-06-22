The Chevrolet Suburban – Texas Monthly

When we talk about great Texan actors, certain names come to mind. Matthew McConaughey. Renée Zellweger. Jamie Foxx. Our state has produced dozens of artists who have collectively generated billions in box office revenue and won every award you can name. Yet only one of them has ever inspired the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, official arbiter of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, to plant its very first star here in Texas: the Chevy Suburban.

In December 2019, the Suburban received an Award of Excellence Star on Hollywood Boulevard, for its many contributions to cinema. On June 21, the star returned home to Arlington, finding a permanent place of honor between AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field, not far from the General Motors Arlington assembly plant, where the Suburban was Raised for fame, fortune, and grocery hauling. since 1999.

The star will serve as a lasting monument to the SUV’s more than 1,750 film and television appearances (and it’s not over), an incredible race that began when he was just a newcomer to the face. fresh and round body in 1952. The Suburban has a career that makes, for example, Tommy Lee Jones’ 84 Acting Credits look a little paltry in comparison, to say nothing of its towing capacity.

Of course, some may quibble, in their suspiciously growl of Tommy Lee Jones, with the idea of any vehicle being called a movie star. After all, thousands upon thousands of cars, trucks, vans and motorcycles have crossed the big screen, and most of them have fallen into obscurity without even a gig of teaching improvisation. Besides, if you are going to give a Hollywood star to a vehicle, shouldn’t it be something with a little more spice? The Batmobile? The Trans Am of Smokey and the bandit? Even that exploded Chrysler LeBaron Planes, Trains and Automobiles had more personality.

But being famous isn’t always about standing out. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Rana Ghadban praises the Chevrolet Suburban as a “character actor” who can “easily fit into any type of role.” The Suburban does a reliable and understated job, imparting a manned weight and authority that naturally uplifts its surroundings, like a Barry Corbin or a Stacy Keach.

And like most character actors, he’s appeared on many crime shows. In fact, going through the thousands of credits that have been obsessively cataloged on the Internet Movie Cars Database, you can see that the Suburban has been repeatedly cataloged over the years, carrying police officers, FBI agents, and various government officials as part of an anonymous convoy.

Granted, there have only been a handful of lead roles for the Suburban. Jeff Bridges drove a 1978 Rust and Fire issue throughout Mad heart. In Tornado, Cary Elwes beat the tornadoes in a 1989 double conversion, while Pierce Brosnan rode his 1987 workhorse through a dang river in Dante’s peak. On TV, The walking dead a gang roamed the farm for a while in a dilapidated 1990’s suburb, using their formidable grill to knock down the zombies. And the SUV that Tony recklessly fills with cigar smoke at the start of every episode of The Sopranos? This is a Suburban K-1500 LT, renowned for its ability to pass through the Lincoln Tunnel without ever hitting traffic.

Yet, like most character actors, it’s not the size of the roles but their breadth. And the Chevrolet Suburban has been running steadily since John Wayne walked by one in Big jim mclain. In fact, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce estimates that the Suburban has appeared in at least one television series every year since 1956, and at least one movie a year since 1960. The Suburban has made appearances in huge blockbusters like Back to the future, Independence Day, and The black Knight, has appeared on classic series like The Andy Griffith Show and breaking Bad, and lent his considerable frame to the Oscar bait as JFK and Nashville. But it never took the big head. The Suburban also paid its dues in glorified background rooms, especially in the ’60s and’ 70s, when it did a lot of unglamorous ambulance jobs.

It is the rare class of actors who can boast of this kind of versatility and longevity. It’s pretty much just the Suburban and Angela Lansbury — no offense to Dame Lansbury, but I’d like to see she launched a car chase CSI.

I know some of you may also dispute calling the Chevrolet Suburban a “star of Texas” when it was born in California. It’s true that before moving to Arlington, the Suburban spent the first six decades of its life being assembled all over Michigan to Brazil.

But as the saying goes, Texas is a state of mind, and the Suburban has come to embody it with its combination of roomy comfort and off-road ruggedness. Plus, we call Ethan Hawke a star from Texas, and this guy has spent most of his life in New York City. Take just the price.