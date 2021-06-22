Launch of Dance Dosti! Free Bollywood, Latin & Street Lessons – Metro Blind Sport





Dance Dosti: Free Contemporary, Bollywood, Latin and Street Lessons Fun and fitness with free digital dance sessions. Dancing is a fun and creative way to be active and support our physical and mental health. Dancing can help lift our spirits along with our heartbeat. Dance enough is created by the award-winning dance company Stage change studios. In partnership with Metro Blind Sport, and supported by Vision Foundation, we want to help more people enjoy the benefits of dancing. This is why we have created Dance enough digital. Dance Dosti is here to help you dance regularly and improve your well-being while enjoying the experience. Our free sessions are designed as short periods of activity to help you adjust to your daily life, when and where you want. All video and audio sessions are free for the Dance Dosti community once you register for free. You only need to register once to start dancing. Try a Dosti dance class Register now for free to start dancing. You will then be able to access all sessions for free in the future by entering your email to log in.

Dosti Dance Site: https://www.dancedosti.com Accessibility options For Transcripts, please use this Contact form and ask for the ones you want. A transcript is available for all videos. The program Dance Dosti is based on an 8 week program. We encourage participants to do two classes per week, but you can repeat the classes you like, vary the order, and do as many classes as you want. Each session lasts approximately 15 minutes.

Dance Dosti sessions are organized by language, and choice of standing and sitting dance. Our dance content is available in four different languages: English, Gujarati, Hindi and Bengali. You can choose between video and audio format. Our Dance Dosti sessions are led by experienced dancers of South Asian origin. The dance sessions are inspired by a fusion of different styles including Bollywood, Latin, Street and Contemporary dance. Our sessions offer different options for different abilities. Try a Dosti dance class Register now for free to start dancing. You will then be able to access all sessions for free in the future by entering your email to log in.

Metro Blind Sports Links & Social Networks Get all the latest information and news on events for the blind and visually impaired as soon as we do! Blind Sport metro:Facebook|Twitter|Instagram|LinkedIn Metro Blind Sport subscription: more infoJoin here







