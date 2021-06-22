When Danny Trejo negotiated between Hollywood and Mexican prison gangs

The first weeks on Blood coming in, blood coming out were spent in Los Angeles rehearsing and trying on wardrobe. While I was comfortable with the script, I still found myself distinguishing between my two worlds, my past as a convicted criminal and my new vocation as an actor. Perhaps because of my conversations with Olmos, I felt sensitive to the differences between my background and the way I got involved in the film industry. I know it was more my problem than theirs, but it seemed to me that the other actors in Blood coming in, blood coming out spent a lot of time in rehearsal talking about where they had studied, what theater school they came from Stanislavsky, Method, Actors Studio, whatever. They talked a lot about Shakespeare. I think they were doing it together to establish who had the most credit in this world and to remind me that in their world I had no credit.

I discussed this with my friend George. I got him a job to do extra work on the film, so he was in heaven. He joked that I was the greatest agent in the world. I said the actors were talking about Shakespeare all the time during rehearsals because they knew it wasn’t my scene. He told me not to take it personally, that it was just the language of their court, and who better to play a prisoner in San Quentin than me, a man who has been through this?

When it was finally time to start rolling the movie over Blood coming in, blood coming out, all production moved to San Francisco. Riding the van in San Quentin took me emotionally back to where I was in 1965, over twenty-five years earlier. We parked in front of the prison walls and George turned to me and said: Danny, one of the actors is preparing a knife.

It was true. I said, Give me that knife.

Man said, I’m not going to let any of these motherfuckers disrespect me!

He was like a fish who protested too much when told to strip them and spread them out. I said listen, we’re actors, they’re killers. Give me that fucking knife.

I handed the knife to George and he hid it under a seat in the van.

When we entered the courtyard it was all quiet at first until a massive noise erupted. If you’ve never heard it before, this is the most intimidating sound in the world. It is the sound of three thousand prisoners screaming and hitting. I call it the engine. The inmates would shout my name and things like, Hey, Trejo, you were told you would come back! Danny, move into my cell! You are better now!

The effect on my fellow actors was obvious. They followed suit as if staying close they would be safe. George whispered in my ear, Ask them where Shakespeare is now, motherfuckers!

Even with their apprehension, the actors did not fully understand the dangers in prison. Right off the bat we were all given safety vests to wear when we weren’t shooting. Some actors refused to wear them, they said it interfered with their ability to stay in their character.

Taylor Hackford, the director, asked me to explain why the vests were necessary.

I said if something happens the guards will know who not to shoot.

Everyone has put on their jacket.

Being back in San Quentin was pretty heavy, but it didn’t quite hit me until the shoot moved to the South Block. We climbed the stairs to the plateau and with each step my heart beat faster. At the top of the steps, we hung on the right, and the deputy director led us to the cell block where we were going to rehearse. The production had cells C545 to C550 blocked for filming. C550. My old cell. I glanced at George. He looked like he was going to cry. He pointed to the heavens.

After rehearsing the scene, when the actors parted ways for the wardrobe, hair and makeup, George suggested that we pray. We went to my old cell and we got down on our knees and thanked God for our freedom from drugs and alcohol, our freedom from prisons, and we thanked him for our children and our lives. I would come full circle.

