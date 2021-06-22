In January 2021, the Penn State Lehigh Valleys Student Life Team (PSU-LV) sought to change the tone of an already difficult year. In an effort to encourage students throughout the semester, the team launched Be Well, Stay Strong, Have Fun, a daily social media contest and campaign on their Instagram page (@psulvstudentlife). The goal was to keep students motivated throughout this unprecedented semester with educational and engaging messages. During the campaign, students were encouraged to follow the daily and weekly posts on the Student Life page of PSU-LV. A daily contest and drawing provided an added incentive to stay engaged and motivated.

Student holding Penn State branded water bottle and sweatshirt.

: Freshman Kaili Enslin won two awards in the water bottle and sweatshirt from the Be Well contest. Enslin, who lives about an hour from campus, said the competition has helped her feel a sense of belonging during the pandemic

Messages from the campaigns covered a variety of areas, ranging from health and wellness topics like relaxation, fitness and cooking tips, to fun puzzles, to information on national recognition days like the Day. national ice cream. In addition to entertainment messages, Penn State Lehigh Valley also used its platform to remind students that library and learning center resources were always available. While most of the content was compiled by Pam Fleck, Assistant Director of Student Affairs, student worker Georgia Gonzalez added more creativity and inspiration to each position.

Other campus departments also provided information to the Student Life campaign. Career services, counseling, the learning center, and the library all submitted ideas during the semester. In the last few weeks, the theme has shifted to Focus on Finishing. A total of 75 messages were shared, one per weekday for each week of the semester. With hundreds of students who followed, 75 winners were selected and around 60 students were unique winners. The active participation of student life and other campus departments, as well as engaged and motivated students from Penn State Lehigh Valley, made the campaign a success.

Last updated on June 22, 2021