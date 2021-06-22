Tinder to launch new ‘Hot Takes’ interactive messaging feature – The Hollywood Reporter

If the massive increase in online dating While the pandemic is one indication, this summer promises to be eventful for the legions of newly vaccinated single Americans who are resuming their social lives after more than a year in quarantine. To usher in the start of a renewed dating life, Tinder is launching three new features on Tuesday designed to make the app more “multimedia and experiential,” Tinder CEO Jim Lanzone said. Hollywood journalist.

“Everyone coming out of COVID sort of ended up in one place,” said Lanzone, the former CEO of CBS Interactive who joined Tinder last August. “They don’t want to just go straight to the relevant part and connect. They want to have more ways of determining who the right person is first.

To find that “right person”, users may need an extra push to help them connect with matches outside of the norm. swipe right, swipe left activity to which they have become accustomed. And that’s where Hot Takes, a new interactive messaging feature, comes in.

The app builds on its success from Swipe Night, a virtual Choose Your Own Adventure mini-series that took over 20 million users on an “doomsday adventure” and made them make decisions – for example if they would cover up a friend who cheated on their partner – to move the story forward at pivotal times. Those decisions were then added to their profiles to fuel conversations and resulted in a 26% increase in matches, according to Lanzone.

With Hot Takes, which launches on Tuesday, users will have the opportunity to have a conversation with other potential matches – before they officially match each other. If they choose to play the game, users will choose from a set of responses to opinion prompts, such as “If you do this you can’t trust …” or “The worst thing you can send. SMS to someone is… ”Users will then be matched with another person online and can start a low-stake conversation based on their responses to the same prompt. The only problem? They have 30 seconds to chat and decide whether they want to formally match and continue the conversation or let time slip by on a flop.

Hot Takes will be hosted on a new Explorer section that gives users the ability to connect with a more organized selection of potential matches. Want to find other activists who share the same values? Do you love roller skating and want to pair up with someone who can join you at the rink? The Explore function will facilitate connections that go beyond simple photos.

“Not everything will be on the surface,” Lanzone said. “The more you get to know people, the more you realize that… a spark might be there with them.”

But that doesn’t mean that Tinder’s visual appeal will fade, either. As the latest feature unveiled on Tuesday, Tinder is inspired by the massive increase in short videos by allowing users to upload 15-second videos to their profiles. The short videos will appear alongside photos that typically appear on a user’s Tinder profile, but they are meant to provide an eye-catching way to introduce users to each other and appeal to Gen Z users, who represent the half of Tinder’s user base. .

While this may give the impression that Tinder is moving closer to TikTok territory, Lanzone said the dating app isn’t straying from its core service or trying to become an “entertainment hub.” Instead, as users increasingly search authentic bonds with romantic partners, Lanzone said Tinder is responding to how human encounters and interactions have changed due to the pandemic – even though life seems to be returning to some semblance of normalcy.

“We want [make these changes] so you’re more likely to meet more people, more likely to meet the right person and be able to explore those possibilities before you have the pressure to meet in real life, ”said Lanzone. “Tinder has the potential to be much more of a platform than a one-dimensional app, and we can do a lot more for our members to help them be successful.”