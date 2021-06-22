The beauty and tragedy of Washington Heights





ONCE UPON A TIME, in a faraway land called New York, in a neighborhood called Washington Heights … In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning musical, recently adapted for theaters, is a love letter to an Upper Manhattan neighborhood. The story is charming, sometimes dazzling and moving, but it is not a fairy tale, in any case typical. The material includes poverty, death, racism, the struggles of the Undocumented Dreamers (who were brought to America undocumented as children), what it’s like to be an immigrant and to be Latin in America. . Yet despite the serious themes, or perhaps because of them, the film captures the beauty of the neighborhood and the sueito (little dream) of the people of Washington Heights. In the Heights was shot on location, using the George Washington Bridge as a backdrop. In one scene, a tribute to the films of Busby Berkeley and Esther Williams, locals will recognize the Highbridge Pool; later, the graffiti-filled tunnel at 191st Street subway station appears. The film captures how the bodega (corner shop) and barber shop function as social hubs. Led Black, from Uptown Collective, a local blog, says a friend of hers cried while watching the movie because he had never seen his neighborhood that way. (Some disagreed, criticizing the lack of representation of Afro-Latino films. In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we failed, Mr. Miranda tweeted.) Its inhabitants are largely working-class Latinos: predominantly Dominicans, a few older Cubans, a large Puerto Rican contingent, and a growing number of Americans. This is the last real neighborhood in Manhattan, says Mr. Black. Washington Heights is a Dominican Disneyland. Dominican restaurants, social clubs and flags dominate the neighborhood. The streets are named after national heroes. People began to emigrate from the Dominican Republic in the 1960s, but arrived in greater numbers in the 1980s and early 1990s. At that time, the crack epidemic was at its peak. The new arrivals have reclaimed the area. Robert Snyder, author of Crossing Broadway: Washington Heights and the Promise of New York City, says they’ve helped the neighborhood get through the toughest times, but now face the fear of being overrated. . When Mr. Miranda wrote his musical two decades ago, gentrification was already a concern. One of his characters raps: The rent goes up … The rich enter. Nostalgia and nostalgia permeate In the Heights. Dreaming about returning home is something most immigrants do, but the residents of Washington Heights also dream of the Heights, fearing they may already be lost. The locals learned from the hard lessons given to their neighbors in Harlem, a case study on gentrification. They organize and stage demonstrations against undesirable modern developments; as a result, Washington Heights retained the appearance of pre-war New York. But as Usnavi, the hero of the film, says: It’s the story of a block that disappeared. The RKO Coliseum, a century-old cinema, was demolished last year. Coogans, an Irish pub, has closed permanently due to covid. The heart of the community moved away from the city center, along St Nicholas Avenue towards Dyckman Street. Many Dominicans don’t like raw fish, says Mr. Black, which is why a popular Japanese-Caribbean restaurant offers fully baked buns. Chinese restaurants serve plantains. A woman sent her children to college selling beans and rice on the same corner near St. Nicholas for 30 years. There is a lot of change, but the spirit of the place can be kept alive. As Usnavi urges his daughter and friends: Say it, so it doesn’t disappear. In the Heights is now showing in US and UK cinemas

