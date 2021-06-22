Letter from Sudbury: Can we afford the Kingsway Entertainment District?





Content of the article On Wednesday night, based on a PwC report written by Ian McKay of the IMA, an architectural firm, Sudbury City Council again narrowly voted in favor (7-6) for the sports entertainment complex. over $ 100 million, the Kingsway Entertainment District. Since the two previous major business partners of the entertainment district project, an unspecified hotel chain and a financially troubled casino company, have no binding agreement with the project, only the Sudbury taxpayer remains as a partner. remaining. In a recent tax rate study, we are already paying the fifth highest tax rate on 35 similar municipalities in this province. It’s OK, says the Sudbury Events Report by McKay, there are financial benefits to building a new event center on the outskirts of Sudbury. Report author Ian McKay, who, along with Conrad Boychuk, is President and CEO of IMA, an architectural firm specializing in the construction of new sports and recreation centers (see an article on imaarchitectinc.com). In June 2017, Conrad Boychuk made a presentation recommending the same in the Sudbirys city council chamber and a fast forward to June 2021, it’s more of the same: rave reviews of the event center by the other partner, McKay, while denouncing anything else. That an architectural firm specializing in the construction of new sporting and recreational event centers recommends their design and construction (twice) is hardly surprising.

Content of the article However, given the current level of inflation (the highest in 10 years) and the lack of firm commitments from previous major trading partners, the discounted costs for 2021 appear unduly pink. Can the Sudbury taxpayer afford a more than $ 100 million project to rebuild a second new downtown on the outskirts of the city based on cost estimates that, even covered in candy, will place the taxpayer Sudbury on the medal podium as the most overtaxed municipality in Ontario? Is it enough that the decisive vote was taken by a mayor who won 28% of the votes cast two years ago? That the same mayor who requested the report seconded a motion to prohibit discussion of the same report? That the report was issued by the other half of the company (IMA chairman, McKay) that recommended it in 2017 (IMA manager, Boychuk) and that this is precisely the case in which they (IMA) are? This brings us to the next question: how much of a tax increase of $ 100 million or a notional multiple of the same amount, split among Sudbury taxpayers, will it cost in the years to come? ? And are Mayor Bigger and related cheerleaders for the rebuilding of downtown Sudbury on the outskirts of Sudbury ready to make it their 2022 election platform and leave Sudbury’s struggling taxpayer wondering whether he can afford it or not? Hazelnut Ecclestone Sudbury

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos