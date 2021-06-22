Bollywood Roundup: Kartik Aaryan, Radhika Apte, Anupam Kher, and more …

Kartik Aaryan takes the jab, “load now: antibody”

Bombay– Actor Kartik Aaryan took the Covid vaccine on Tuesday at Hinduja Hospital in Khar and shared the health update Tuesday night with fans.

The actor posted a photo of himself with a frame that read, “# got vaccinated. Join the response.

“Loading: Antibodies…” Kartik captioned his photo on Instagram.

Kartik, which recently made headlines with its controversial release of ‘Dostana 2’, produced by Karan Johar, tested positive for Covid-19 around the third week of March this year. The actor shared his health update with a social media post, asking fans to pray for his recovery.

He posted the news of his recovery on social media in the first week of April, saying he was done with his 14-day isolation and would now return to work.

Kartik will soon be seen in the upcoming horror comedy film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, and the digital film titled “Dhamaka”.

Radhika Apte receives second vaccine against Covid-19

Bombay– Actress Radhika Apte received her second Covid vaccine exactly one month after her first dose. The actress shared the update with fans on Instagram on Tuesday.

“TWICE JABBED,” Radhika wrote, using the hashtag “long live NHS”. The National Health Service (NHS) is the umbrella term for UK health systems.

The actress is said to be in London, the hometown of her husband Benedict Taylor.

In Tuesday’s photo, Radhika is casually sitting in her garden, wearing a pink top and blue jeans, a cup of coffee in her hand. She gestures with the fingers of her other hand to indicate her second dose.

Anupam Kher tries archery for the first time in his hometown of Shimla

Bombay– Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently tried archery for the first time, during his current stay in his hometown of Shimla. Kher posted a video clip of the lush Mashobra Valley on Tuesday that shows him aiming.

“I know I’m a bit off target, but it was great fun trying archery for the first time in my life. It took me over half an hour to get the correct posture, ”he wrote alongside the video.

Kher has been in his hometown with his mother for a few days now. His next films are “Happy Birthday”, “The Last Show”, “Mungilal Rocks” and “The Kashmir Files”.

Raveena Tandon goes on a road trip

Bombay– Actress Raveena Tandon is delighted as she sets off on a trip with her husband Anil Thadani. Raveena posted a video clip to Instagram on Tuesday, where she is seen sitting in a car next to her husband, who is driving.

“Rooaaaddtrip! Yaaayy! Raveena wrote in the caption.

The actress began dating film distributor Anil Thadani while filming her movie “Stumped” in 2003. The two tied the knot in 2004.

Raveena is currently awaiting the release of her next film “KGF 2”. The film stars Kannada star Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The actress will also make her OTT debut soon in the “Aranyak” series.

Rakul Preet Singh: “Work mode is happy mode”

Bombay– Actress Rakul Preet Singh is back at work and calls it her happy mode. Rakul posted a video to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, where she is seen doing her hair and makeup.

Next to the picture, she wrote: “Work mode is happy mode.”

The actress did not share what she was filming for or any other details.

Professionally, Rakul’s latest release was the digital film “Sardar Ka Grandson” starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta.

The actress’ dairy is full because she has several films in the works. She will be seen in “Attack”, “MayDay”, “Thank God” and “Doctor G”.

She also has “Indian 2” with Kamal Haasan. (IANS)