Actor Chazz Palminteri opens Italian restaurant in White Plains

By Morris Gut

Former Bronx boy, actor, writer, producer and restaurateur Chazz Palminteri and his partnership have taken over the former Anthonys Coal Fired Pizza space on Main Street in White Plains.

The new restaurant is called Chazz Palminteri Restaurant & Pizza.

Palminteri is best known for his 1993 hit film A Bronx Tale, which was shot in the Little Italy neighborhood around Arthur Avenue, and his roles in Bullets Over Broadway and The Usual Suspects.

The Bedford resident has already added his name to a restaurant in midtown Manhattan, in partnership with Jack Sinanaj, who also owns Ben & Jacks Steakhouse and Empire Steakhouse in the city. On my first visit I was greeted by my partner Tony Sinanaj.

The menu combines high-end classic Italian specialties with dishes for the whole family. There are specialty wood-fired pizzas, including a traditional margherita; tartufo pizza with truffle oil, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella and mixed herbs; Pizza Bianca (fresh mozzarella, ricotta, olive oil and black pepper); and short rib pizza with arugula, sweet peppers and mozzarella.

Hearty main courses include Gamberi E Scampi (sautéed shrimp with shallots, garlic and cherry tomatoes in a white wine sauce, served with saffron risotto); veal parmigiana; A Bronx Tail (lobster tail with clams, mussels, shrimp and lightly spiced tomato sauce with house fettuccine); and Chateaubriand for two, which is a grilled beef tenderloin served with a demi-glace sauce.

The restaurant is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. There is also a bar and lounge menu. An Italian market is in preparation. According to the partners, Chazz also comes by from time to time. More details as they become available.

Chazz Palminteri Restaurant & Pizza is located at 264 Main Street in White Plains. Municipal parking available. Info: 914-600-8430 or visit www.chazzpalminterinyc.com.

Macelleria Italian Steakhouse offers quality meals

Macelleria, a new upscale Italian steakhouse, serves classic cuts of premium beef and chops as well as a hearty serving of Italian-American specialties.

Owners Tony and Johnny Lala and their team will take good care of you. Take a seat in the beautifully renovated dining room, bar and lounge and browse the menu over a glass of wine from their wine list.

A recent celebratory meal started here with the appetizer of freshly made giant crab cake, served with a herbed mustard sauce and an arugula salad, which included navel orange segments, fennel, and cheese. goat cheese and a lemon vinaigrette.

As a main course, my beautifully marbled rib eye steak was a tender dish, served with a savory brandy pepper sauce on the side. My companion opted for the large scallops served with asparagus, mushrooms, leeks and a touch of truffle butter. We had to have the addicting homemade fries and garlic spinach as sides.

The two entrances were large enough to be shared. Leftover steak to go too. For dessert, we shared a most extraordinary homemade tiramisu.

Other specialties to look out for include steak tartare, carbonara spaghetti, pappardelle with short rib stew, zuppa di pesce, and a classic burger. Carnivores should consider lamb chops, veal chop, or New York strip loin.

Macelleria Italian Steakhouse is located at 111 Bedford Rd. In Armonk. There is also a location at 142 Fifth Ave. in Pelham and soon in Byram, Connecticut. Open seven days for lunch and dinner. Free parking. Reservations suggested. Info: 914-219-5728 or visit www.macelleriaarmonk.com.

Henckels sale in Pleasantville

On a recent drive to Pleasantville, we noticed the sign outside the Zwilling JA Henckels headquarters on Marble Avenue, a kitchenware sale with up to 30 percent off.

Some of their sales are in progress, if you need cooking utensils, knives, pots and pans. There is also a nice showroom with helpful staff.

Zwilling JA Henckels is located at 270 Marble Avenue in Pleasantville. Open to the public Thursday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: 800-777-4308 or 914-747-0300 visit www.zwilling.com.

Restaurant help hard to find

In recent weeks, on my travels through Westchester, I’ve heard the same complaint from restaurateurs: I can’t find any help!

Now that COVID-19 protocols are relaxed, restaurants are hiring again, but things have been tough. The reasons vary. Some argue that restaurant workers stay home and do well with their unemployment checks and supplemental payments for as long as they last. Others say the pandemic has caused many workers to leave the restaurant industry for other areas of work with benefits.

While some states are removing extra unemployment checks to encourage people to return to the workplace, New York state has said it will continue with the extra payments until September. You can’t help but notice the Help Wanted signs all over the county right now.

Credit card charges added to your bill?

Another trend I’ve noticed as part of the new normal is that more restaurants have started posting credit card processing fees of up to 5% on the final bill.

I realize that the restaurant industry is coming out of a very difficult time, and now it seems that part of it is becoming our obligation to help them as well. Some have signs posted at the scene announcing the charge. Have you experienced this? Will it become permanent?

Although the actual dollar amounts are small, I don’t like it.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former editor of a restaurant magazine. He has been tracking and writing on the food and dining scene of Greater Westchester for 30 years. He can be reached at 914-235-6591 or at [email protected].