Sung Kang talks about “Better Luck Tomorrow”, “Fast & Furious 9” and Finally Getting #JusticeForHan – Deadline





When Sung Kang stopped by Deadline’s new Hollywood podcast, we learned a lot about his return to the Fast and furious franchisee with F9, which Universal hits theaters on June 25. He has also spoken a lot about his time in Hollywood. First of all, he introduced us to his dog, Daeji who is a star all by himself. From there, Kang spoke about his film and television beginnings, which included an “embellished” management company as well as his role in the groundbreaking 2002 Sundance photo op. Better luck tomorrow directed by Justin Lin. The ahead of its time drama reinforced the Asian portrayal in the film before Hollywood realized that the diverse storytelling was something people wanted. And let’s not forget – Better luck tomorrow unofficially part of the Fast Furious universe. For many, it’s seen as a prequel to the first Fast Furious film released in 2001. Related story ‘F9’ close on $ 300 million overseas before the domestic arc; ‘Quiet Place 2’ reaches $ 222 million WW – International Box Office Fast forward to 2021, Kang’s career is flourishing as he returns to the ninth installment of the blockbuster which turned out to be a chronological, nitrogen-infused adventure for more than two decades. Kang’s return as Han Lue is a huge deal as his first appearance was in 2006. Tokyo drift – where he died. Then he got so popular that the franchise started to build around him. He appeared in 2009 Fast Furious, 2011 Fast Five and 2013 Fast & Furious 6 – which both happened before his death in Tokyo drift. In the sixth installment, we learn that Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw caused Han’s death. From there, a #JusticeForHan campaign was launched and director Lin responded. Kang told us about his journey as Han which started with Better luck tomorrow and how it was like coming back to finally return to the blockbuster franchise in the midst of the hugely popular #JusticeForHan campaign. He also shared with us his hidden talent as a mime. Listen to the episode below.







