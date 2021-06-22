Kriti Sanon is an actress of many talents because she lights up social media with her poems, her workouts or her adorable and hot photos every now and then. She has now set the internet on fire with her photoshoot with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Kriti Sanon took to her social media to upload her photo from Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar photoshoot in an all-black outfit as she looks absolutely lovely.

Captioning it, she wrote “# dabbooratnanicalendar2021” while also crediting the team. For the photoshoot, she donned a black bra and leather pants with black stiletto heels. She paired it with several stylish rings, bracelets and pendants for her 6th calendar shoot with Dabboo Ratnani in a row.

On the job side, this Bollywood diva has several big budget movies like Adipurshwith Prabhas and his first solo film Mimi. She will also be seen in Ganapath, Hum Do Hamare Do, Bhediyaand Bachchan Pandeyaccompanied by an unannounced project.

