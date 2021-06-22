Chrishell Stause buys $ 3.3 million house after Justin Hartley divorces





Chrishell Stause has just marked her very first home since leaving Encino’s marital home she shared with ex Justin Hartley. With a staggering $ 3.3 million, the “Selling Sunset” star found herself getting a good deal on the four-bedroom, 4-bathroom block of Hollywood Hills that was initially listed at close to. $ 4 million when the house first hit the market in October. Stause, 39, signed a contract on the property last month. The sale closed on June 10, according to property records. And who better to represent her in the deal than her own boss and co-star, Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group? Built in 1964, the home has since undergone modern renovations and spans over 3,300 square feet of living space. The property spans over 3,300 square feet. Real estate agent The home sits on .36 acres. Real estate agent The kitchen. Sliding doors open onto the backyard from the dining room and living area. Real estate agent Office. The parental suite. Real estate agent The main bathroom. Real estate agent The swimming pool. Real estate agent Home features include European oak floors throughout, a chef’s kitchen with top-notch Wolf and Sub Zero appliances opening to a large room with expansive canyon and city views, according to the listing. The master suite includes an Italian calacatta marble bathtub, a steam shower and a spa bath. Outdoor features include a heated pool and spa with a poolside cabana, bathroom, and two outdoor fireplaces. The living room. Real estate agent The patio. Real estate agent The bridge that offers a view of the city and the canyon. Real estate agent One of the five bedrooms. Real estate agent Another bathroom. Real estate agent Another view of the swimming pool with the loggia. Real estate agent The house is also equipped with a Door Bird secured entry system and a Sonos audio system. Following her sudden divorce, she first moved into a much smaller, fully furnished one-bedroom apartment in the hills. Hartley still owns the massive six-bedroom, eight-bathroom Encino home that they bought in March 2019 for $ 4.65 million. Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley attend the 76th Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image They were married on October 28, 2017. In November 2019, Hartley filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Stause requested the dissolution of the marriage in December 2019. The divorce was finalized in January. Hartley, 44, has since married his former Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Legs.

