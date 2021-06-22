Luzuko Nteleko dies: the death of actor Luzuko at 36 “shocks” South Africans





6 hours wey don pass Wia dis foto comes from, Nomso Nteleko / Instagram Wetin we call say foto, Luzuko Nteleko A lot of South Africa’s pipo did not go to social media to mourn the death of popular South African actor Luzuko Nteleko, we will die at the age of 36. Di wey confam family im dead for the inside statement said they are very sad because Luzuko means a lot of things to them. We are deeply sad and hurt by my passing. Luzuko na pesin wey love. E be peace, courage and strength. According to family Luzuko bin Dey was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer for 2019. E bin tries to heal before meeting premature death on June 21, 2021. The Di family also added that they are joining her and will communicate the burial arrangements in due course. The actor is popular for groups like Zone 14, Streets of Mangaung, Isidingo and Ring of Lies. Wia dis foto comes from, Nomso Nteleko / Instagram Wetin we call say foto, Luzuko bin dey’s family diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer in 2019 Reactions to Luzuko’s death As the tori of my death begin to spread, many colleagues, fans mourn my death and apologize to my family. Actor Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo for sharing late Monday night on social media said, “Every day we lose one. Every day. E don’t take a special art party with am. Na only a few pipo go understand. “#RIPluzukoNteleko” I’m lost for words after the big fight you shoot, aaah mfe2. Di always generous and big smiling lion, “wrote Wiseman Mncube. “Oh Namesa. I pray that you find comfort for the fact, say I am fighting well. Find solace for the memories to share. Mpho Letsholonyane (@M_Letsholonyane). “#RIPluzukoNteleko I meet Zuko outside of a casting for 2019, ask him where I am, take a cab but instead say broda give me the elevator straight, go home without even following my route at all. .e no sabi me at all but dat no Stop in the morning Rest in power Bro Mr OD (@ValentinoOdogwu) Lebenyatakatso Thuthu Sisi said: “No family, the South does not lose one of my best talents. May her soul rest in peace. Queen_tsholoI dey “So sorry for your loss, Namesa. May her soul fly with the angels and your family comforted by the memories and go for you.” Wia dis foto comes from, Nomso Nteleko / Instagram Who is Luzuko Nteleko? Luzuko Nteleko is the South African actor and entrepreneur wey pipo sabi bien for television roles as Loyiso in Zone 14 and as a student constable in Streets of Mangaung. The actor is also involved in some international productions and one of the latest international projects of the American LGBTQ drama series, with American star Milan Christopher. I’m from Sebokeng but the actor grew up for Johannesburg. Dem born February 16, 1985. Luzuko study for Wits Tech. E get education / industrial theater and promotion company. He understands many languages ​​because he speaks Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Xitsonga and English. I am the last post for Instagram around April, what do I owe Jehovah because he has done so much to me.

