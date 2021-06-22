How ‘NCIS’ can set the stage for Mark Harmon’s departure – The Hollywood Reporter





Mark Harmon’s NCIS the shift may be coming to an end. Sources tell Hollywood journalist that the star and executive producer of the flagship CBS franchise has signed a one-year contract to return for Season 19, during which he is expected to appear in a limited capacity. To help offset Harmon’s reduced screen time, NCIS enlisted Gary Cole (Veep) and Katrina Law (Hawaii 5-0) as regulars of the series. Details on Cole’s character are being kept under wraps. Law, who first appeared in the final two episodes of Season 18, will continue to play Special Agent Jessica Knight. Sources warn that Cole’s character does not replace Harmon’s. “We haven’t shot a single image yet, but with the addition of Gary Cole and Katrina Law to the cast, it’s already shaping up to be one of the best seasons yet. At the start of Season 19, we We’re excited to have new characters and stories to tell that add to and energize the world we’ve loved for over 400 episodes, ”showrunner Steven D. Binder said in a statement Tuesday. While CBS and CBS Studios producers have continued to decline to comment on Harmon’s future with NCIS, the actor has been considering his exit from the series for a few months. Sources said Hollywood journalist in February that Harmon was ready to quit the role he had played in the CBS drama I in 2003. Sources say that when Harmon learned that CBS would end the flagship series if it left, the star and executive producer of television’s most-watched drama struck up conversations with the network and the studio to return for a handful of episodes from season 19. Harmon’s possible departure was set up in the Season 18 finale, in which his character Gibbs was apparently killed when his boat blew up, though the door was left open for his survival. (Remember, unless you see the body, no one really died on TV.) Season 18 also featured the release of Emily Wickersham, who had been on the show since her 11th cycle. As for the future of NCISIt is not known how many episodes will consist of season 19 – the novel coronavirus pandemic has resulted in shortened 17th and 18th seasons. Whether this will be the show’s final season remains to be seen. NCIS will rise from his perch Tuesday through Monday at 9 p.m. in the fall, where he will serve as the headliner for the franchise’s fourth show, Hawaii. NCIS: Los Angeles will return for its 13th season in 2021-22, while NCIS: New Orleans wrapped up earlier this year after seven seasons. Cole and Law join a colleague NCIS Harmon series regulars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll and David McCallum. Binder, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Horowitz, Harmon, Scott Williams, David North and Donald P. Bellisario produce. Cole (The west wing, the good wife, the entourage) is replaced by Gersh and Envoy Entertainment. Law (Training day, Arrow) is with Innovative Artists Agency and Joel Stevens Entertainment.







