Granger Smith Free Concert Highlights Vanderburgh County Fair
In addition to carnival, concessions, contests, cattle and more, country music singer-songwriter Granger Smith comes to town for a free concert. The Vanderburgh County Fair is going to be amazing. We have the events scheduled and the food stalls that will be on site.
the Vanderburgh County Fair is around the corner from July 26, 2021 to July 31, 2021. There is a lot of fun on the show schedule, but Granger Smith coming on Wednesday July 28 at 8:30 am is a highlight for sure! And, it’s FREE entry to the grandstand area. After fairs and concerts were all canceled last year due to the pandemic, we deserve it.
Admission to the Vanderburgh County Fair
Admission includes all daily entertainment, there is no additional charge!
Daily entry – $ 10.00
Season pass – $ 30.00
The feat of Granger Smith. Earl Dibbles Jr. Concert Entrance to the arena floor only $ 10
* Grandstand seats are free.
Vanderburgh County Fair Schedule
Sunday July 25
9a 4H Pig exhibition ~ Livestock exhibition barn
Monday July 26
~ Doors open at 3:00 p.m. ~
8am 4-H Dwarf Goat Show ~ Livestock Show Barn
8 a.m. Canine Obedience 4-H ~ Dog Arena
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cattle Breeding Olympics ~ Livestock Show Barn
2:30 p.m. ROLLING THUNDER Presentation of COLORS ~ Tribune Est
3 p.m. – 10 p.m. All exhibition buildings are open to the public
4 p.m. 4-H ~ SIAM Barbecue Contest
4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Registration and installation of the cupcake battle ~ Auditorium
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Battle of Cupcakes Decoration ~ Auditorium
5 p.m. 100th VCF RECEPTION / SOCIAL TIME with Harmonie Barbershop
5 p.m. – 11 p.m. All rides are open
5:45 p.m. Battle of the Cupcakes ~ Auditorium Prize
6 p.m. & 8 p.m. Comedy Illusionist ~ Kid’s Corner
6 p.m. OFFICIAL OPENING OF THE 100TH SALON ~ Recognition in the gallery of former officers and volunteers
7:30 p.m. 100TH FAIR QUEEN PAGEANT ~ The platform follows the opening of the fair
The closing time of the courts will be announced half an hour before the closing.
Tuesday July 27
~ Day of the Elderly ~
8am 4-H Rabbit Show ~ Small Animal Barn
8am 4-H Goat Meat Show ~ Livestock Show Barn
9am 4-H Horse & English Pony ~ Lower Horse Arena
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Activities for seniors ~ Auditorium
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. All exhibition buildings are open to the public
10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Kid’s Corner Open
11am 4-H dairy goat show ~ Livestock show barn
1:00 p.m. Funfair activity ~ West area and below Industrial Bld.
2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Extension Homemaker Quilt Hand Attaching
Demonstration ~ Auditorium
4 p.m. – 11 p.m. All rides are open
5 p.m. 100th RE-DEDICATION OF VCF TREE & TIME CAPSULE PLACEMENT ~ Y in the main road
5:00 p.m. 4-H Dog Agility ~ Dog Arena
6 p.m. & 8 p.m. Comedy Illusionist ~ Kid’s Corner
6.30 p.m. BKA Kart Races ~ Grandstand
7 p.m. Young Miss Pageant ~ Auditorium
The closing time of the courts will be announced half an hour before the closing.
Wednesday July 28
~ DAY 4H ~
8am 4-H Poultry Show ~ Small Animal Barn
9am 4-H Horse & Pony – Halter / Western ~ Horse and Pony Arena
9:00 a.m. 4-H Dairy Show and Demonstration ~ Cattle Show Barn
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. All exhibition buildings are open to the public
10 a.m. 4-H Lama / Alpaga Show ~ Industrial Building
10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Kid’s Corner Open
1:00 p.m. Funfair activity ~ In front of the activity center
3:00 p.m. 25TH ANNIVERSARY ICE CRANK OFF ~ Banquet Hall Porch
4 p.m. – 11 p.m. All rides are open
6 p.m. & 8 p.m. Comedy Illusionist ~ Kid’s Corner
6:30 p.m. The 100TH VCF PARADE CONDUCTED BY PU MASCOT PURDUE PETE begins at the Auditorium
8:30 p.m. Granger Smith Concert ~ Tribune
** Entrance to the dirt road in front of the stage will require a bracelet which can be purchased for $ 10 on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.
** Entrance to the dirt road will be available at 5:30 p.m. after purchasing the bracelet.
The closing time of the courts will be announced half an hour before the closing.
Thursday July 29
8am 4-H Beef Show ~ Livestock Show Barn
9am 4-H Horse & Pony – Speed ~ Horse and Pony Arena
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. All exhibition buildings are open to the public
9:00 am Children’s Pedal Tractor Pull Record ~ Industrial Building
10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Kid’s Corner Open
10 a.m. Pedal tractor for children ~ Industrial building
12 p.m. Sheep show 4-H ~ Cattle barn
12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Bear Hollow wood carving exhibit co-sponsored by Echo
Electrical equipment ~ South stand
1:00 p.m. Funfair activity ~ In front of the activity center
1 p.m. 4-H treasure hunt ~ In front of the Activity Center
2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Hand-tying household quilts demonstration ~ Auditorium
3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. 100TH REGISTRATION VCF BIG KID / ADULT PEDAL PULL ~ Black top in front of the exhibition hall
4 p.m. 100TH VCF Big Kid / Adult Pedal Pull $ 5 per person aged 13 to 100
4 p.m. – 11 p.m. All rides are open
6 p.m. TRACTOR REENACTION – “JUST AS IN TIME” WALK ON THE SLEDGE ~ Tribune
6:00 PM Vanderburgh County Fair Farmers Pull • Hot Farm • Lawn Tractor • ITPA Truck • Semi • Antique Tractor ~ Grandstand
6 p.m. & 8 p.m. Magic Show ~ Children’s Corner
7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. CELEBRATE! * FREE CONCERT WITH ANNABEL WHITLEDGE WITH FREE SNACKS! ~ By the lake
9:30 p.m. STEAM ENGINE SPARK SHOW ~ SE end of the grandstand
The closing time of the courts will be announced half an hour before the closing.
Friday July 30
All day “SALUTE TO THE ROARING 20’S” ~ special surprises all day
8:00 am 4-H Supreme Showmanship Large and Small ~ Livestock Show Barn
9 a.m. Versatility course in honor of Brianna Patrick ~ Lower Horse Arena
9:00 am Performance of the 4-H model airplane and rocket ~ Field to the south-east of the breeding pavilion (horse)
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. All exhibition buildings are open to the public
10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Kid’s Corner Open
11:30 am Buyer’s Meal at Cattle Auction ~ Banquet Hall
12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Bear Hollow wood carving exhibit co-sponsored by Echo Power Equipment • South Grandstand
1 p.m. 4-H Livestock Premium Auction ~ Livestock Show Barn
2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Hand-tying household quilts demonstration ~ Auditorium
4 p.m. – 11 p.m. All rides are open
4:30 p.m. Parade of old machines ~ Tribune
6 p.m. Frog jumping competition ~ Cattle show barn
6 p.m. & 8 p.m. Comedy Illusionist ~ Kid’s Corner
6.30 p.m. Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Professional tractor Tractor
7 p.m. Talent competition • Vocals & Instrumental ~ Auditorium
The closing time of the courts will be announced half an hour before the closing.
Saturday July 31
8:00 am – 10:00 am Vanderburgh County Fair Auto Show Registration ~ Auditorium Parking Lot
8:30 am Cat show 4-H ~ Auditorium
9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. All exhibition buildings are open to the public
10am 4-H Horse & Pony Club Costume Class & Free Fun Show ~ Indoor Horse Arena
10:00 am – 2:00 pm Vanderburgh County Fair Auto Show ~ Auditorium Parking Lot
10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Kid’s Corner Open
12:00 pm Talent competition • Dance, Novelty, Tumbling (Junior Division) ~ Auditorium
12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Bear Hollow Wood Carving Exhibit co-sponsored by Echo Power Equipment ~ South Tribune
1:00 p.m. Vanderburgh County Fair Car Show Awards
2:00 pm “OLD TYME GAMES” Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest, Apple Peeling Contest, 3 Leg Race, Rolling Pin Toss and Spouse Call Contest ~ Venue to be determined
2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Hand-tying household quilts demonstration ~ Auditorium
2 p.m. – 11 p.m. All rides are open
3pm Talent Competition • Dance, Novelty, Tumbling (Senior Division) ~ Auditorium
6 p.m. & 8 p.m. Comedy Illusionist ~ Kid’s Corner
7:30 p.m. Demolition derby ~ Grandstand
The closing time of the courts will be announced half an hour before the closing.
Besides hanging out with the cattle at the fair, my favorite fairground treat is eating. Eat at all the food stalls that line the fairgrounds. This season is filled with awesome food options. Take a look!
Food stand plan
Daily schedule of food stalls
July 26 – July 31
JUNIOR LEADER FOOD STAND {Sunday 7 am-6pm (7 am-9.30am breakfast only)}
JUNIOR LEADER FOOD CABIN {Mon.-Sat. 7:30 am – Closing (7:30 am – 9:30 am breakfast only)}
YOUNG DAIRY STAND {Mon.-Sat. 11am – Closing}
SIAM STAND {Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.}
WOODEN CONSTRUCTION CABIN {Mon.-Sat. 11am – Closing}
BANQUET ROOM {Lunch | Tue-Sat 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.}
BANQUET ROOM {Dinner | Mon-Sat 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.}
JUST ASSOCIATION FOOD KIOSKS {Mon.-Sat. 4 p.m. – Closing}
ICE TEA STAND {Mon.-Sat. 4 p.m. – Closing}
LEMONADE STAND {Mon.-Sat. 4 p.m. – Closing}
Halfway food kiosks {Mon.-Sat. 4 p.m. – Closing}
