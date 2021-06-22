Irish actor Colin Farrell looks completely unrecognizable in gripping new drama The North Water





PHOTOS have appeared of Colin Farrell in upcoming BBC drama Northern water and he looks almost completely unrecognizable. Sporting a grizzly beard and tousled long hair, the Irish actor demonstrated another chameleon-like transformation, having been cast as the Penguin in The batman Last year. Northern Water,based on the novel of the same name by Ian McGuire, follows a group of brutal and thirsty whalers sailing the Arctic Ocean to hunt whales in the 1850s. Farrell plays Henry Drax, a pipe-smoking harpooner with a seedy criminal past whose amorality has been shaped to fit the harshness of his world. Looking at the photos it’s fair to say he looks in the game! Drax embarks on his Arctic whaling expedition with Patrick Sumner (Jack O’Connell) and Captain Brownlee (Stephen Graham). In hopes of escaping the horrors of his past, Sumner finds himself on an unfortunate journey with a crew psychopath. In search of redemption, his story becomes an uphill struggle for survival in the wasteland of the Arctic “, we read in the description. “As the true purpose of the expedition becomes clear, the confrontation between the two erupts, taking them on a journey far from the mainland and beyond the secure moorings of civilization.” The series is set in Hull and on the Arctic sea ice in the late 1850s, where filming took place on the frozen seas north of the Svalbard Archipelago. It is understood that the team traveled up to 81 degrees north to film footage in the pack ice, the most northerly point a drama series has ever filmed. As the true purpose of the expedition becomes clear, the confrontation between the two erupts, taking them on a journey far from the mainland and beyond the secure moorings of civilization. The series is set in Hull and on the Arctic sea ice in the late 1850s, where filming took place on the frozen seas north of the Svalbard Archipelago. Northern water will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this fall.







