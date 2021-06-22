Martha Reeves and George Clinton to get stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Martha Reeves says she screamed in excitement when the phone call came in last week. As she neared her 80th birthday and with more than six decades of music under her belt, Reeves finally had news she had been waiting for: she was getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Reeves is one of a class of 2022 recipients announced by the institution of showbiz, as the latest gold stars make their way to the sidewalks along Hollywood and Vine. Others include MacaulayCulkin, Salma Hayek, Ricky Gervais, and the late Carrie Fisher. They also include George Clinton, the former Motown artist and Detroit mainstay who revolutionized funk, ushering in the P-Funk era with Parliament and Funkadelicin in the 1970s; and Francis Ford Coppola, the Detroit native and filmmaker behind The Godfather, Apocalypse Now and other classics. I’m participating in this ride on cloud nine, Reeves told The Free Press. My wildest dreams are coming true. It comes as the longtime Motown luminary is in talks for a documentary about his life, a potential biopic, and a new book to follow his 1995 memoir, the bestselling Dancing in the Street. Shell will be hitting area newsstands as the July Hour Detroit magazine cover is kind of the icing on the cake with its 80th birthday celebration on July 18. Reeves says others had promised him for years that they would help lead his nomination process with the Walk of Fame, run by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which includes a $ 50,000 selection fee. But no one had succeeded until she teamed up earlier this year with Melanie Greene of 5-0 Entertainment Studios, a London-based production company. Greene, who works with Reeves on his documentary and biopic plans, was the first to go through the rigorous routine to do so, she says. After:New ‘Respect’ featurette goes behind the scenes of Franklin’s upcoming biopic After:Bob Seger says his touring days are probably over after Alto Reed’s death For Greene, Reeves’ Hollywood star was long overdue and it was her first order of business when she started working with the Detroit singer. This is the last diamond in the tiara of his landmark 64-year career, says Greene. The Reeves star’s inauguration will take place on a date to be determined next year. Greene says she’s already planning a big ceremony around this. It’s one of the biggest opportunities of Martha’s career, and she’s had a lot, says Greene. So you have to climb very high. Reeves, whose career includes such staples as Dancing in the Street, Jimmy Mack, and Nowhere to Run, is the latest Detroit musician to land on the Walk of Fame. Other local winners include Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, the Supremes, the Temptations, Four Tops, Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band, Marvin Gaye and Motowns Funk Brothers. Contact Detroit Free Press Music Editor Brian McCollum: 313-223-4450 or [email protected] Hollywood Walk of Fame 2022 recipients Movies: Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson, Carrie Fisher (posthumously) Television: Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen, Kenan Thompson Recording: Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves, Ermias Nipsey Hussle Asghedom (posthumously) Theater / live show: Patti LuPone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr., Angelica Vale Radio: Richard blade Sports entertainment: Michael strahan

