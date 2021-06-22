Entertainment
Rise of the Beasts release date, trailer and plot for the Beast Wars movie
MAXIMIZE! After grossing billions of dollars at the box office since 2007, the Transformers movie franchise is now taking things to a new level: a live-action film adaptation of the 1996–1999 CGI animated series. Beast Wars: Transformers. Serving as a follow-up to the 2018 prequel Bumblebee, the next film will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
Here’s everything we know so far about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, including its release date, trailer, plot details, and more.
When is the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts release date?
Transformers: The Rise of Rhythms will be released in theaters on June 24, 2022.
When was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ad?
June 22, 2021, Reverse attended a virtual press conference for what was heralded as the first step in the new era for Transformers films. With producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and director Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), the film was announced as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
is there Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer?
There is no trailer available for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The June 22 press conference marked the start of main filming, which meant there was nothing to preview when the film was announced.
However, the studio revealed a logo, which you can see below.
what Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?
Rise of the Beasts is the next film in the Transformers film franchise which will take after the Beast wars mythology, which was popularized in the CGI animated series which ran from 1996 to 1999.
In the series, the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons continues 300 years later with their descendants, the Maximals and Predacons respectively. The two factions crash into a desolate, resource-rich alien planet Energon, which is later revealed to be prehistoric Earth.
While Rise of the Beasts will feature Beast wars characters, the film will instead set in the late 20th century on Earth and share the same continuity as the existing Transformers film franchise, which includes both the 2018 prequel. Bumblebee and films directed by Michael Bay.
What is the plot of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?
Little is known about the plot and premise of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. However, during the June 2021 virtual press conference, the filmmakers revealed that the story would take place in 1994 in Brooklyn, New York. Other key scenes will also take place in Peru.
In a change of pace from previous Transformers films, the film will no longer feature the usual war between the Autobots / Decepticon war; although it is confirmed that both Autobots and Decepticons appear in the film, including the villainous Bane. Instead of, Rise of the Beasts introduces new factions: Maximals, Predacons and Terracons.
In what the transformers will appear Rise of the Beasts?
The virtual press conference confirmed a handful of renowned Autobots and more, including:
- Optimus Prime, sporting a new G1 look; Longtime Optimus Prime actor Peter Cullen has been confirmed to reprise his iconic role for Rise of the Beasts
- Bumblebee, as the new all-terrain Camaro
- Scourge
- Acree, like a Ducati 916
- Mirage, like a blue / silver Porsche 911 Turbo
- Nightbird, as Nissan Skyline GT-R
- Airazor
- Rhinox
- And last but not the least, Optimus Primal
Who are the humans of Rise of the Beasts?
Fill the human side of Rise of the Beasts are Anthony Ramos (In the heights) and Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah). During the conference, the actors unveiled their characters:
- Fishback plays Elena, an artifact researcher who works in a museum where her boss continues to steal credit for her own work.
- Ramos plays Noah, a Brooklyn native and former military man who serves as a father figure to his siblings. He came home trying to find his way, if you will, when he got home, Ramos said during the virtual conference. They come from a low-income home, so the Noahs are always bumping into each other. Ramos also added that Noah is a tech prodigy who can fix anything. It’s cool when you see him in his element at some point in the movie.
Will this film be more like Bumblebee or Michael Bay?
When a participant asks him what tone Rise of the Beasts aura, the producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is a show … in the tradition of [Michael] Movies of the Bay.
I hesitate because Steven has a different style. But on a grand scale, we were going to have the full experience that I think our franchise is known for, said di Bonaventura. It’s gonna have the show and the action you want to have.
Steven Caple Jr. added that I want you to feel something and promised both spectacle and heart.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 24, 2022.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]