Rise of the Beasts release date, trailer and plot for the Beast Wars movie

MAXIMIZE! After grossing billions of dollars at the box office since 2007, the Transformers movie franchise is now taking things to a new level: a live-action film adaptation of the 1996–1999 CGI animated series. Beast Wars: Transformers. Serving as a follow-up to the 2018 prequel Bumblebee, the next film will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Here’s everything we know so far about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, including its release date, trailer, plot details, and more.

When is the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts release date?

Transformers: The Rise of Rhythms will be released in theaters on June 24, 2022.

When was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ad?

June 22, 2021, Reverse attended a virtual press conference for what was heralded as the first step in the new era for Transformers films. With producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and director Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), the film was announced as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

is there Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer?

There is no trailer available for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The June 22 press conference marked the start of main filming, which meant there was nothing to preview when the film was announced.

However, the studio revealed a logo, which you can see below.

The official logo of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, released in theaters on June 24, 2022. Paramount Pictures

what Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

Rise of the Beasts is the next film in the Transformers film franchise which will take after the Beast wars mythology, which was popularized in the CGI animated series which ran from 1996 to 1999.

In the series, the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons continues 300 years later with their descendants, the Maximals and Predacons respectively. The two factions crash into a desolate, resource-rich alien planet Energon, which is later revealed to be prehistoric Earth.

While Rise of the Beasts will feature Beast wars characters, the film will instead set in the late 20th century on Earth and share the same continuity as the existing Transformers film franchise, which includes both the 2018 prequel. Bumblebee and films directed by Michael Bay.

What is the plot of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

Beast Wars: Transformers was a CGI spin-off of the original Transformers cartoon series, set 300 years later. The show ran for three seasons consisting of 52 episodes. Elements of the series will inspire the 2022 film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Hasbro

Little is known about the plot and premise of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. However, during the June 2021 virtual press conference, the filmmakers revealed that the story would take place in 1994 in Brooklyn, New York. Other key scenes will also take place in Peru.

In a change of pace from previous Transformers films, the film will no longer feature the usual war between the Autobots / Decepticon war; although it is confirmed that both Autobots and Decepticons appear in the film, including the villainous Bane. Instead of, Rise of the Beasts introduces new factions: Maximals, Predacons and Terracons.

In what the transformers will appear Rise of the Beasts?

The virtual press conference confirmed a handful of renowned Autobots and more, including:

Optimus Prime, sporting a new G1 look; Longtime Optimus Prime actor Peter Cullen has been confirmed to reprise his iconic role for Rise of the Beasts

Bumblebee, as the new all-terrain Camaro

Scourge

Acree, like a Ducati 916

Mirage, like a blue / silver Porsche 911 Turbo

Nightbird, as Nissan Skyline GT-R

Airazor

Rhinox

And last but not the least, Optimus Primal

In 2020, Hasbro released a new Optimus Primal figure as part of its War for Cybertron: Kingdom line of toys. The figure commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Beast wars series. Habsro

Who are the humans of Rise of the Beasts?

Fill the human side of Rise of the Beasts are Anthony Ramos (In the heights) and Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah). During the conference, the actors unveiled their characters:

Fishback plays Elena, an artifact researcher who works in a museum where her boss continues to steal credit for her own work.

Ramos plays Noah, a Brooklyn native and former military man who serves as a father figure to his siblings. He came home trying to find his way, if you will, when he got home, Ramos said during the virtual conference. They come from a low-income home, so the Noahs are always bumping into each other. Ramos also added that Noah is a tech prodigy who can fix anything. It’s cool when you see him in his element at some point in the movie.

Will this film be more like Bumblebee or Michael Bay?

When a participant asks him what tone Rise of the Beasts aura, the producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is a show … in the tradition of [Michael] Movies of the Bay.

I hesitate because Steven has a different style. But on a grand scale, we were going to have the full experience that I think our franchise is known for, said di Bonaventura. It’s gonna have the show and the action you want to have.

Steven Caple Jr. added that I want you to feel something and promised both spectacle and heart.