Stand-up blooms at Bellflower with new comedy club – Daily Breeze

The microphones come on much later than expected, but get up the comedy is finally set to continue at Bellflower this summer.

It has been a journey. But I feel good and I feel that the thirst for comedy has grown. People haven’t had it for a long time and now they’re hungry for it, said former stand-up comic John Giries, who opens The Stand Up Comedy Club this month.

Located at the city-owned Bellflower Theater at 9831 Belmont St., the club will be holding its smooth opening on June 28 with an as yet unannounced roster of get up comedians. Giries plans to hold a few more smooth opening events before fully opening this summer.

We plan to bring a very high level of comedic entertainment to Bellflower, Giries said.

Stand Up Comedy Club founder John Giries poses for a photo at the Bellflower Club on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The club will open at the end of June after more than a year of delay. (Photo by Kyusung Gong / Contributing Photographer)

The founders of the Stand Up Comedy Club, John and Scarlett Giries, pose for a photo at the Bellflower club on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The club will open at the end of June after more than a year of delay. (Photo by Kyusung Gong / Contributing Photographer)

Giries holds a 30-year lease from the city to manage the club, which it originally planned to open in the summer of 2019. Permit issues have caused delays with this initial plan, so the opening has been pushed back to 2020, he said.

But then the coronavirus pandemic hit and everything live events came to a halt.

Although the pandemic made it impossible for his club to open in 2020, he said the delays were actually a blessing in disguise as he had more time to spend on renovating the building, which was emptied when it started. the project.

It didn’t mean we couldn’t keep doing things, it just got longer. It took us longer to get things done because of the Covid restrictions, he said.

But we just continued with our business to build it, and we found that there were some things that we had more time to polish up a bit more and to do some things that we wouldn’t have done if we had opened in. 2019, he said.

Some of those things they were able to do with the extra time included extending the footprint of the building to allow for a larger bar, adding more lighting and audio components to the theater than planned in the ‘origin, as well as the possibility of embellishing the scene. a bit more.

We were able to take our time and didn’t feel rushed so now we feel a little more ready to start, said Giries.

When it opens, the Art Deco-style venue will feature a neon sign above a burgundy facade. Inside, it will have 150 seats, five cabins and a full bar. And since Giries is in the restaurant business and his family owns Hambones BBQ just steps from the theater, he will be serving his restaurant food at the comedy club.

He also plans to offer comedy classes, open mic parties, and broadcast podcasts out of the room.

It will be a place of complete entertainment as much as a comedy club, he said.

Standing comedy club

Or: 9831 Belmont St., Campanule

When: Soft opening on June 28

Information: 562-202-9944 or thestandupclub.com