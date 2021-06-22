Bob Dylan Film “Odd and Ends” digitally released by SME – The Hollywood Reporter





In the latest salvo in the distribution collaboration between its global recording and film divisions, Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment are launching Bob Dylan: Odds and Ends, a compilation film of promotional material, footage from other documentaries left on the editing room floor, and an assortment of demos and alternate takes from the singer-songwriter’s six-decade career. The roughly two-hour compilation, distributed as a digital download or rental from June 22, focuses primarily on Dylan’s first two decades with Columbia Records, owned by Sony, a label he called home. since 1961, with the exception of a brief detour with Asylum Records. in 1973. Tips will feature a mix of previously released piecemeal material, with interviews ranging from Dylan’s first manager Roy Silver lamenting the big fish that escaped, to John Hammond in an inside sales video for Blood on the rails (1974) boasting of how Dylan painted this masterpiece in just five days and mixed it up in half. Dylan’s finalists saw much of this material in other forms but for the less brainwashed, there are nuggets to be mined, like in Paris in 1966 when Dylan – in his skinny suit glory – faces a hostile audience who feel they have betrayed their folk roots by going electric, spending an inordinate amount of time tuning their guitar during the acoustic half of the show. “You see, my electric guitar never goes out of tune, ”he said to the booing crowd, dripping with sarcasm. Four concert films were also released simultaneously in a newly packaged form: Bob Dylan: Trouble No More – A Musical Film; Through the Looking Glass: Bob Dylan in concert at the Newport Folk Festival 1963-1965, Bob Dylan: 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration, and Bob Dylan: MTV Unplugged, as well as the narrative feature film that Dylan co-wrote and starred in, Masked and anonymous (2003), directed by Larry Charles. Dating back to the mid-1960s, Dylan spent a lot of time in the studio recording tracks that never saw the light of day until Columbia’s release. Contraband series (1991), who presented audiences with rare B-sides, alternate takes, and live recordings previously heard only on actual bootlegs exchanged between their fans. The promotional material behind these lavish packages can be seen in Tips. Others will also come from other Sony artists, according to Tom Mackay, president of PME, premium content / and A&R. “Given our incredible catalog of premium content from some of the most iconic artists of all time, we have a handful of major projects around the corner that take advantage of the opportunities we can uniquely create at Sony companies. “Mackay said. Hollywood journalist. “Working with SPE is an exciting way for our artists to reach their fans around the world, and the release of Bob Dylan Film Essentials is a great way to kickstart it all. “ Sony Pictures







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos