WIZARD WORLD Launches Exclusive Non-fungible 3D Tokens | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 22, 2021– Wizard World, a division of Wizard Brands Inc.TM (OTCQB: WIZD), today announced the launch of its non-fungible three-dimensional (NFT 3D) tokens of exclusive items from the online Wizard World Vault Marketplace ( www.wizardworldvault.com ). Compiled from 25 Years of Events ( www.magazine.com ) and a trusted supply throughout the pop culture industry, Wizard World 3D NFT collectibles are an addition to the 2D NFTs announced earlier this month. The extended NFT collection includes all physical items in the Wizard World Vault. The Complete Editions of Comics, Collectible Figures, and Double-Sided Cards are examples of NFT 3D now available with today’s launch. The launch of 3D NFTs by Wizard Worlds marks another milestone in its progression towards the intersection of technology and entertainment. Wizard World continues to build global and interactive online communities for Affinity Groups by researching, producing and broadcasting exclusive exclusive events, while monetizing unique content from the past and present through Wizard World Vault. As part of Wizard Worlds’ expanded technology strategy, Wizard World plans to expand its technology offerings this year to include additional types of NFTs, the ability for fans to create their own NFTs by creating their personal collections, and the introduction of a mobile application. We are excited to expand our offerings in the Wizard World 3D NFT collection, said Scott Kaufman, CEO and President of Wizard Brands. Now fans have the opportunity to commemorate the ownership of almost any item in the Wizard World Vault for generations to come. About Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: WIZD) Wizard Brands, Inc. ( www.sorcieres.com ) is a militant conglomerate that optimizes the performance and profit of the companies it acquires, restructures and operates. Wizard World Virtual ( www.magazine.com ) creates and builds global interactive online communities for Affinity Groups by researching, producing, marketing and broadcasting exclusive exclusive events and Signature Series content. Wizard World Virtual powers a content-rich channel that gives fans the ability to connect directly with celebrities through a variety of video platforms. Wizarding World Safe ( www.wizardworldvault.com ) features some of the most popular pop culture memorabilia from the Wizard World Live and Wizard World Virtual events, as well as articles from featured artists and exhibitors in the Memories World. Wizard World Live produces comic book, game and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best of pop culture: movies, television, games, live entertainment, technology, comics, science fiction , graphic novels, toys, original artwork, collectibles, contests, and more. Each event features themed programming and entertainment with celebrity Q&A, comic-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, parties and more. I see ( www.getjevo.com ) is one of the world’s first fully automated gelatin manufacturers. We plan to expand Jevos applications and are moving towards a distributor-based model. We intend to explore potential verticals, targeting spa and fitness, medicine, retirement homes and education among others, as Jevos’ patented gelatin dispensing system has the potential to play in sectors well beyond the hotel industry. Fans can interact with Wizard World on www.magazine.com and www.wizardworldvault.com, in addition to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media services. Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements may be preceded by the words hear, can, will, plan, expect, anticipate, project, predict, estimate, aim, believe, hope, potential or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company, and cannot be predicted or quantified and, by Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements are presented in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the annual report of the company on the form 10-K and its quarterly reports. on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT LICENSE (ENTERTAINMENT) SOURCE: Wizard Brands, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2021.







