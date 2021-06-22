Marielle Heller had given up playing the role. Up to “Queen’s Gambit”

In Netflix’s jaw-dropping series The Queens Gambit, orphaned young Beth Harmon falls in love with chess and the tranquilizers that help her mastery mastery. When Beth is a young teenage girl (played by Anya Taylor-Joy), Mrs. Alma Wheatley comes into her life, adopting the girl in a shaky effort to save her marriage. The marriage collapses, but the relationship between Beth and Alma enriches them both. Marielle Heller is a marvel like Alma, giving her a subdued glow born of sorrow and bathed in alcohol.

Heller, an acclaimed director, took a roundabout path to becoming an actor. She gave it up for 10 years. Fresh out of drama school, where she had played classic roles, Heller found herself auditioning for roles such as a rape victim in television proceedings. It started to get depressing, she said, and I didn’t feel like this was the creative life of my dreams, so I started writing out of a desire to see more interesting characters played. by young women.

She adapted Phoebe Gloeckner’s graphic novel, A Teenage Girl’s Diary, directing the 2015 film. She went on to direct the 2018’s Can You Ever Forgive Me? and 2019 A beautiful day in the neighborhood. And she hasn’t looked back at the acting career she left behind.

Except once.

After attending a Broadway show featuring someone who gave what Heller thought was a bad performance, she felt sad. Her husband, comedian-writer-director Jorma Taccone, asked her what was wrong. I said, I guess I’m a little sad that I never played again. I feel good about my career, but I have never really been able to achieve this dream.

When Heller was developing Teenage Girl in the Sundance Labs, one of his advisers was director Scott Frank. They quickly became friends and Frank, a fan of what he called his big, beautiful old-fashioned face, gave him a small role in his movie A Walk Among the Tombstones. Heller told her during filming that he ended up cutting the scene, and she was right. Frank has tried to throw her into his plans ever since.

He eventually got her to agree to play Beth’s birth mother in Queens Gambit, a role that only took four days of filming. But when the actor initially chose the role of Alma, Frank offered the role to Heller. She said no, insisting that it was impractical to uproot her family in Berlin for three months. Then her husband reminded her of that sad Broadway conversation. He was like, you said you were never gonna act again. And look, it’s here! You can’t say no. She has accepted.

Director Marielle Heller in 2019 before the opening of her film, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Heller has done her best to be the actor she wants on her sets. I tried to be curious but follow Scott’s lead and accept whatever he throws at me at any time, she said. So when he said, well, get yourself a piano teacher, I was like, okay. When he said, we wanna cut all of your hair, I was like, okay. When, due to a scheduling issue, he asked her to take the next flight to Berlin that evening, a week earlier than expected, Heller made it to the airport.

Once on set, she was newly aware of the larger film machine at work. As an actor you think about everything you do and what you bring to the table, when the truth is that there is a huge glacier under the water which is the work of the writer. , from the director, from all the designers, from all the PAs, everyone in all the departments who came together to make you look really good. You are the face of it, but all the work is there; you just don’t have to ruin everything at the last minute. If I hadn’t made three films before doing this part, I wouldn’t have been able to have that perspective.

She found it delightful to let go of the reins. It’s like watching someone else’s kid have a tantrum on the subway, says the Brooklyn resident. You’re like, Ha! Not my problem. That’s what I felt on set every day, even though she had to arrive at 4 a.m. and go through a dryer with pin curls for two hours every day. It immediately gave me the impression of being a woman of the 50s. Then came all the period clothes, complete with belt. I felt so held and tight, it gave me that physical sense that really helped me find his character.

Making the emotional connection was even easier. Alma had wanted to be a pianist, but life intervened. I could understand the pain of a woman who couldn’t achieve her creative dreams and how horrible it would be, says Heller. Watching Beth relentlessly pursue her own goal brings Almas’ soul back to a restless life.

Heller and Taylor-Joy felt protective of their characters’ thorny relationship, which is crawled and re-navigated almost constantly. That’s the beauty of Scotts writing, says Heller. Every scene was so complicated, and at every moment you felt like there was a lot to play, to fit them all in. I had a few friends from acting school who contacted me and left, man, I don’t see people acting the way you acted in this show, you were making weird choices. I like, is that a compliment?

When the show became a surprise hit, Heller realized, belatedly, that she was secretly terrified that the actors she had directed wouldn’t think much of her acting. I thought, Oh my God, I hope I don’t lose all my credibility on the street, comparing it to being like seeing your teacher in a bar. But the responses allayed his fears. In particular, Chris Cooper wrote me a little love letter about my performance, and it meant the world to me, because he’s one of the best actors I’ve ever directed.

As rewarding as the experience is, Heller hesitates when asked if she will continue playing. I don’t know, I’m a bit spoiled.

It was too good a role, with too good a director, in too good a series. How does this happen again?