Disney World announces new events for its 50th anniversary





Walt disney world announced a series of new events, which will begin on October 1 in honor of the park’s 50th anniversary. The first is “Disney Enchantment”, a nighttime event in the Magic Kingdom with music, light shows, fireworks and “immersive projection effects that stretch from Cinderella’s Castle to Main Street. , United States”. EPCOT will have its own event, called “Harmonious”, a multilingual musical showcase of classic Disney songs. The event is “one of the biggest nightly shows ever created for a Disney park,” the company said. “‘Harmonious’ will invite you to travel the world through new interpretations of classic Disney songs like you’ve never heard before, reimagined in over a dozen languages ​​by a diverse group of 240 artists from around the world,” Disney said. In Animal Kingdom, visitors to the Discovery River Amphitheater can witness a kite show, with kites up to 30 feet long, of classic Disney characters. “These colorful creations will dance across the sky to the beat of favorite Disney songs in an exhilarating and vibrant experience for the whole family,” the company said. The 18-month celebration will also include the unveiling of Remy’s Ratatouille adventure at EPCOT, based on the popular 2007 animated film. Further events will be announced later, the company said. The news comes just a month after the company updated its mask policy, announcing that face coverings would be “optional in outdoor common areas” at Disney World, except when they are actively frequenting attractions or sites. transport. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Disney generated more than $ 26 billion in sales in its parks division in fiscal 2019, which represents 37% of the company’s overall revenue. The company has invested billions in its theme park division, opening new Star Wars lands in Florida and California in 2019. It also plans to launch Avengers Campus, a plot based on the hit Marvel franchise, at Disneyland this summer. .

