Return on the guardianship of Britney Spears | Entertainment

The world could hear from Britney Spears regarding her court-ordered guardianship in a hearing on Wednesday.
Spears has yet to go to court since his court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham III requested the suspension of his father Jamie Spears as the steward of his estimated $ 60 million estate last year. The eldest Spears had been her estate curator since 2008, along with attorney Andrew Wallet, following a series of personal issues that unfolded publicly for the singer. Following Wallet’s resignation in 2019, Spears was solely responsible for overseeing his finances until Judge Brenda Penny appointed Bessemer Trust in November 2020 to serve as co-curator.
The highly anticipated hearing has members of the media and Spears supporters demanding a seat in the courtroom. Although Spears is scheduled to appear virtually, Los Angeles County Superior Court has previously announced to media that it will have an overflowing courtroom where spectators can listen to the proceedings from a distance, as seating will be limited.
Here is a timeline of the events leading up to the hearing.
Beginning of January 2008
Spears is taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she undergoes drug and alcohol testing and a psychiatric assessment after a custody dispute at her home.
End of January 2008
Spears was hospitalized again, this time at the University of California-Los Angeles Medical Center, and released almost a week later.
February 1, 2008
Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, files a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court to place his daughter under interim guardianship following her hospitalizations.
February 6, 2008
Jamie and Lynne Spears release statement after their daughter is released from hospital. “As parents of an adult child in the throes of a mental health crisis, we were extremely disappointed this morning to learn that on the recommendation of her attending psychiatrist, our daughter Britney was released from the hospital which could. best take care of her and keep her safe, “the statement said, according to a Los Angeles Times report.
“We are deeply concerned for the safety and vulnerability of our daughter and believe her life is in danger at this time. There are guardianship orders created to protect our daughter which are blatantly ignored. We only ask that court orders be made. applied so that a tragedy can be avoided. “
October 28, 2008
The court-ordered guardianship of Britney Spears is made permanent by Judge Reva Goetz. The singer’s father, along with attorney Andrew Wallet, are appointed co-curators of her estate, with her father being her personal curator, overseeing her medical care.
november 2018
Jamie Spears is hospitalized with bowel problems. He spent 28 days at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas before continuing his recovery at home.
January 4, 2019
Spears announces she takes an indefinite break from work and postpones her “Domination” residency in Las Vegas to focus on her family, citing her father’s recent health problems.
March 2019
The singer commits to a 30-day volunteering residential treatment center, according to sources close to her who spoke to CNN. She takes to social media to say that it takes me time. The hashtag #FreeBritney starts circulating on social media around the same time.
Spring 2019
Andrew Wallet resigns as co-curator of the singer’s estate and Jamie Spears becomes sole curator of Britney’s person and estate.
May 6, 2019
Lynne spears is filing a lawsuit to be kept informed of all matters regarding her daughter’s state of health, according to court documents in the case obtained by CNN.
May 10, 2019
Spears attends an annual guardianship court hearing and shows up in court holding his mother’s hand. At the time, a source with direct knowledge of the audience told CNN that the singer asked to end her tutorship.
September 9, 2019
Jodi Montgomery is appointed temporary personal curator of Spears, to oversee her health and medical decisions.
March 2020
Spears trips at her family home in Kentwood, Louisiana, where she self-quarantines for two weeks with her parents and sister, Jamie lynn.
July 23, 2020
“In general, I think, you know, [Jamie has] does his best given the situation he found himself in. You know, for example, we had to work together as a family to somehow keep everything going… She always wanted to get out of it. [the conservatorship]. “
August 31, 2020
Britney Spears’ court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham III calls for Jamie Spears to be removed from his post as registrar of the singer’s estate and asks Judge Brenda Penny to bring in Bessemer Trust, a management company of heritage and investment, to oversee Britney’s estate.
November 10, 2020
December 15, 2020
Jamie spears talk to CNN, saying he misses his daughter and hasn’t spoken to her in months. “I love my daughter and miss her very much. When a family member needs special care and protection, families must step in, as I have for over 12 years, to save, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally I have and will continue to provide an unwavering love and fierce protection against those with selfish interests and those who seek to harm her or my family. “
February 5, 2021
The New York Times launches a documentary highlighting Spears’ tutelage titled “Framing Britney Spears”. There is international interest in the ongoing trusteeship, with many calling for an end.
February 12, 2021
Justin timberlake, who dated Spears between 1998 and 2002, apologizes to Spears following the documentary in which her apparent lack of compassion for the issues she faced after the couple broke up was portrayed in a negative light. .
March 2, 2021
Jamie Spears talks to CNN through its lawyer Vivian Thoreen, “[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not needing a guardianship, ”Thoreen told CNN. “Whether or not there is an end to guardianship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her guardianship, she can file a petition to end it. “
March 23, 2021
Britney Spears’ lawyer asks court to permanently replace Jamie Spears with Jodi montgomery as the curator of the singer’s person.
March 30, 2021
Spears takes to Instagram say the New York Times documentary made him cry for two weeks.
April 27, 2021
Ingham says “Britney wants to go directly to court.” A hearing is scheduled for June 23 for Spears to talk about his guardianship.
May 3, 2021
Critical Spears the documentaries made on his tutelage in an Instagram publication.
“So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s views on my life … These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same ?????” Spears went on to write, “I don’t know all of you, but I’m happy to remind you that while I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had some more amazing times in my life. and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative … “