Prosecutors ask judge to ease Smallville actor’s sentence for cooperation with NXIVM
Former Smallville actor Allison Mack, who served as “master” in the NXIVM group, handed over a “substantial” amount of information about the inner workings of the organization, including an audio recording of the founder Keith Raniere talk about the branding of women.
Mack’s cooperation was revealed in a sentencing memo filed by prosecutors on Monday in which they asked a federal judge for a reduced sentence for the television superhero ahead of his June 30 hearing.
GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S DOCUMENTS WILL BE RELEASED BEFORE THE TRIAL
“Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided important, detailed and highly corroborated information that aided the government in its lawsuits, officials wrote.
Mack was arrested in Brooklyn, New York, April 20, 2018. She was loaded with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.
Raniere was convicted in June 2019 of conspiracy of racketeering, sex trafficking and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to 120 years in prison.
NXIVM, founded in 1998, pushed Raniere’s teachings as part mystical and part executive coaching designed to help people live their best lives. People enrolled in the group’s executive success programs shelled out thousands of dollars for the 60-year-old’s advice. NXIVM has presented itself on its website as a “community guided by humanitarian principles”, although its critics claim that it was an abusive sex cult that marked its members and forced them to live in isolation. their friends and family.
Prosecutors said Raniere had created a secret sorority within NXIVM called DOS, where female slaves handed over nude photos and other compromising material that could be used for blackmail if they attempted to leave.
More than 50 people wrote letters on behalf of Raniere, including the father of a woman identified only as Camila. Camila testified that she had a 12-year sexual relationship with Raniere when she was 15 and he was 45.
Several other people affiliated with NXIVM have pleaded guilty to criminal charges, including Clare Bronfman, the Seagram heiress, former NXIVM president Nancy Salzman and her daughter Lauren Salzman.
