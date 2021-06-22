Salma Hayek and Drew Barrymore swap stories of discrimination in Hollywood – The Hollywood Reporter





Salma Hayek has recounted several racist incidents she experienced early in her career, including being told that she was “born on the wrong side of the border” and that her accent would remind viewers of “their good ones”, during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I’ve been told time and time again in this town, ‘You’ll never make it, you’ll just play a prostitute, a drug dealer, a wife or girlfriend and a housekeeper’, you know , because there are no other roles for you, ”Hayek told the talk show host and fellow actress on Tuesday’s episode. It was one of the many experiences the Oscar and Emmy nominated actress shared with Barrymore while promoting her new film, The bodyguard of the hitman’s wife. The two were initially discussing Hayek and Desperado The return of co-star Antonio Banderas to the screen together for the Hitman Bodyguard sequel, as well as how the film’s director Robert Rodriguez launched Hayek’s career, when the Mexican-born star and producer began to detail some of his personal hurdles. During another racist interaction, Hayek recalls, a studio director “told me in these terms” that she was “born on the wrong side of the border.” “If you were born, you know, on the right side of the border, you would probably be the biggest star in the world,” Hayek continued. “But no matter how good someone thinks you are, no matter how good an actress you are, as soon as you open your mouth the audience will remember their maids.” These executives have since become “smart”, according to the actress. “It’s really surprising that people in such high positions are so stupid,” said Hayek. “I thought there are 40 million Latinos in this country. Do they really care about the money? Well, there’s a huge untapped potential market here, and they didn’t see it. “ During the exchange, Barrymore told Hayek she was “very business right” and called the executive’s statement about her accent “ignorant.” She then detailed a personal experience with a casting director that occurred when she was just a teenager. “Once a casting director said to me – I was 14 or 15, a child star ‘was’ at 14 – and I walked into an office and the casting director said,’ Know- yourself how lucky you are to be in this room right now? Nobody wants you. So just act with a lot of gratitude, ”Barrymore said. After talking about his own experience, Barrymore thanked Hayek for opening up and continuing to “keep going” in the face of those experiences. “What I love to hear about your story is that you come across as the most empowered, loving, open, lively and effervescent woman,” said the host. “If we can just enjoy these kinds of experiences and try to change our minds without getting bitter or angry about it, to me that’s rocket fuel.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos