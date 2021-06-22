Entertainment
Good on Paper Review: Iliza Shlesinger Charms in Messy Netflix Rom-Com
The actress also wrote the screenplay based on her own experiences with a friend turned boyfriend, a great idea for a comedy that never quite finds its place.
Pettiness is essentially the theme of Kimmy Gatewood’s “Good on Paper,” so it fits perfectly with the director and actress’ debut feature: It’s mess. It’s not that it lacks charm, especially the attention of star and screenwriter Iliza Shlesinger, who relentlessly co-operates her own notoriety and crazy stories to come up with an anti-rom-com with some wise ideas about romance. modern and stand-up comedy game. . And yet, despite a clever idea at its heart – a serial date meets a guy who sounds too good to be true, a concept Shlesinger has squeezed out of his own bad dating experiences – “Good on Paper” does not come up with. quite its place, offering insight and burst-only shine.
Still, that doesn’t mean that such insight and brilliance isn’t present, but it’s often buried under a scattered plot that seems oddly uncomfortable about sticking to an idea longer than one. single scene or two. Ideas aren’t the problem here: Shlesinger and Gatewood are bursting with them, from the wacky romance that frames the film to a clever subplot about trying to make it in the comedy world as a woman (and what happens? it when women stand against each other inside this vicious environment). But none of these ideas ever get enough air; instead, they are constantly bumping into each other, fighting for time and screen interest, resulting in an uneven output that cannot satisfy even if it never offends. It’s cute, but could have been so much more.
Shlesinger plays Andrea, a lightly veiled version of herself early in her career – before Netflix specials, hell, before that Netflix movie – a talented stand-up comedian who can’t quite break through. She has dedicated herself to her career, and while it has earned her some notoriety and many gigs in Los Angeles, Andrea would really like to break into the scripted world. This is hampered by all kinds of roadblocks, although her main focus is on the success of Serrena (Rebecca Rittenhouse, more than just pulling her weight), who came to Tinsel Town at the same time as Andrea but has already succeeded. to hang on role after role. She even has billboards with her face on them!
After another failed audition, a depressed Andrea at least has the pleasure of a first-class flight to calm her down, and things seem to improve when the sweet Dennis (Ryan Hansen, playing intriguingly against the guy) goes off collapses next to her. Andrea’s dating tastes tend towards the himbo variety, and goofy Dennis really isn’t that kind of guy, but he’s kind and interesting and, maybe better yet, he knows who Andrea is. For a girl who struggles to feel relevant, it’s hard to ignore the power of someone who seems to a) think you’re famous enough and b) is in what makes you supposedly famous.
Netflix
Andrea doesn’t expect to see Dennis again, but when he shows up to one of her concerts (she invited him! Sort of!) The two fall into a slow friendship which is really nice, actually refreshing. , and yes, it sounds “good on paper”, just like Dennis himself. If Andrea can’t quite see the cracks in her facade yet, it’s because she doesn’t want to, and also, Shlesinger’s own script just goes too fast for that kind of thoughtful pace. One minute, Dennis is Andrea’s doofy sidekick, the next, they’re in love. Sort of. Soon Andrea discerned – with the help of huge red flags, plus the intelligence of her best friend Margot (Margaret Cho) – that Dennis is not who or what he says he is, quickly becoming “Good on.” paper “from a sweet romantic comedy to something very, very different.
And yet, it’s unclear exactly what Gatewood and Shlesinger want from this particular twist. Narrative flourishes, including Shlesinger’s voiceover narration and quick hits from his stand-up routine, distract attention from Dennis’s drama, turning the film into a vehicle more for Shlesinger’s talents, rather than it. awkward chapter of his own romantic story. Real-world locations around Los Angeles, including the Comedy Store, add texture to Andrea’s professional woes, as does Serrena’s subplot, which becomes something much more compelling than was suggested during from the first act of the film. But other tracks seem out of place, including a surprisingly bloody streak in which Andrea and Margot confront Dennis, as well as a final act devoted to legal issues that is out of step with the film’s otherwise wacky energy.
Shlesinger, however, remains charming throughout, and her attempts to overcome any quirks of Andrea’s story and character hint at the comedian’s still untapped performance reserves. Andrea is complex, funny, weird, and yes, messy character, and Shlesinger’s resistance to buffering his thorny pieces is the best thing about “Good on Paper”. But that same care isn’t applied to the rest of the film, which can never strike a balance with its many ideas and tones, turning its own sting into something that only stings most of the time.
Rating: C +
“Good on Paper” will debut on Netflix on Wednesday, June 23.
