Set sail for an American dining experience with AQSC





Travel is back and tastier than ever with American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC). The cruise line is back on the rivers of the Americas, and customers will have even more choice in 2022 with American Culinary Experience cruises. THE ADVERTISEMENT Passengers aboard the American Countess can experience iconic dishes from the heart of the country, prepared by innovators in the culinary industry. The nine-day cruise from Memphis to Louisville includes stops in Madison, Indiana; Brandenburg, Kentucky; and New Madrid, Missouri. The trip begins with a hotel stay before the cruise to Louisville. Guests have the day and evening to explore the city on their own with advice from AQSC and local representatives on where to dine, visit and sightsee. The American Countess sets sail the next day. Guests have time to experience the quirky side of town, explore local traditions, and learn about Derby hats, old-fashioned cocktails, and the 120-foot Louisville Slugger that

dominates the city. Day three is spent in Madison, Indiana, a quaint river town nestled between Louisville and Cincinnati. Guests discover the city’s hidden gems, including its 130-block historic Lanier Mansion

State historic site and welcoming downtown shopping district. The American Countess then sails to Brandenburg, Ky., Where the fourth day is spent exploring her bourbon traditions on an array of rolling farmland. The next day is in Owensboro, Kentucky, with more bourbon on the menu as well as botanical gardens and bluegrass. In Henderson, Kentucky, passengers tour the home of James Audubon and WC Handy and explore the warm and welcoming community before heading to Paducah, Kentucky, and New Madrid, Missouri, known for its earthquake history and the battle of the Civil War of island number ten. The ship then sets sail for Memphis where the voyage ends. Customers can choose to add premium experiences after the cruise for a deeper dive into local culture and cuisine. The American Countess. (photo via American Queen Steamboat Company) The cruise includes unlimited shore excursions and drinks, including wine, a spirits menu, local craft beers, and specialty cocktails. There is also a smoothie and juice bar in the morning, as well as alternative restaurants featuring fresh lobster and USDA quality beef. On board, passengers have access to a 24-hour in-room dining service as well as unlimited Wi-Fi access. Bikes and trekking poles are also available, along with live and daily entertainment and enrichment opportunities.







