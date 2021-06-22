Sunset Star Chrishell Stause sale buys mid-century Hollywood Hills home – The Hollywood Reporter





Since her much-publicized separation from It’s us star Justin Harley in late 2019, after just two years of marriage, Chrishell Stause fearlessly persevered. The reality TV devotee / real estate agent moved into a rented bachelor apartment – partnering with TJ Maxx and Marshalls to give it a facelift which was featured in People magazine – before competing for the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the stars and the recording of the fourth season of the uber-popular Netflix Sale Sunset, the show that launched her fame, as a saleswoman for The Oppenheim Group. Now, with her divorce finally finalized earlier this year, the Days of our lives alum abandons this rental home for an updated mid-century ranch in the Hollywood Hills, handing out an impressive $ 3.3 million for the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath structure in mid-June . Initially listed for nearly $ 4 million in October 2020, the place suffered several price cuts before landing its final request for $ 3.4 million and ultimately selling to Stause. A secure entrance opens onto a wide driveway flanked by lush vegetation, which flows into a vast automobile yard flanked by a fairly ordinary ranch adorned with a strip of stone and windows, a glazed garage and a ‘A large wooden front door protected by a state-of-the-art DoorBird security system. Once inside, the open floor plan features over 3,000 square feet of living space sporting crisp white interiors complemented by wide-plank European oak flooring, as well as eye-catching views of the the canyon and the city. Highlights include a large room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and an adjacent dining area, both offering seamless indoor-outdoor access via walls of folding glass doors. A partially walled gourmet kitchen, meanwhile, is outfitted with blue cabinets, a center island fitted with a small dining table at one end, and high-end Wolf and SubZero appliances. Realtor.com Elsewhere in the house is a spacious main retreat featuring a spa-like Carrara marble bathtub containing a steam shower and a tub; and outside, the -.36-acre grounds feature custom-designed landscaping dotted with energy-efficient LED lighting, as well as a heated pool and spa, cabana, en-suite bathroom. shower and two fireplaces. Several seating areas are also ideal for relaxing and enjoying the view. The entry was owned by Ari afshar and Jean Montford compass; and Stause was, of course, replaced by Jason oppenheim of the Oppenheim group. This story first appeared on Sale.com, which includes additional photos.







