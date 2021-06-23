Cedar Point 150th Anniversary Celebration Details





Following the cancellation of COVID-19 festivities last year, the park is celebrating with a parade, interactive attractions, and new culinary and vegan cuisine!

SANDUSKY, Ohio Cedar Point is finally celebrating 150 years of business! The famous park was planning to mark the anniversary when it actually happened, which was last year, but the festivities have been postponed due to COVID-19. Despite the sadness that initially accompanied the postponement, the extra year gave park officials even more time to really wow you! “We were delighted to launch our 150th anniversary celebration. The renovation finally takes place on Saturday, ”said Tony Clark, Director of Communications at Cedar Point. RELATED: Ohio Fair Season To Include New Ride Safety Standards With Implementation Of ‘Tyler’s Law’ Cedar Point will be celebrating its centennial and a half all summer long, with a full season of special events you will be sure to remember, plus new sights, tastes and attractions that won’t be easy to forget! The biggest attraction is the Celebrate 150 Spectacular Parade, which winds through the park while taking you back in time with incredible performers and double-decker floats. “You’ll notice the floats and the costumes and all the different aspects of the parade passing by, these are key moments in the history of the parks,” said Lisa Jones, director of live entertainment at Cedar Point. Another new attraction – Snake River Expedition – is an old-fashioned interactive adventure on the water, full of fun with snakes, bandits and smugglers. “It’s not just a ride. There is definitely a very entertaining aspect to this ride,” says Jones. RELATED: What Happened to the Cedar Points GateKeeper Roller Coaster? Attraction closed after weekend malfunction, riders escorted Don’t forget to stop by and grab some loot marking the occasion at one of the theme park’s gift shops! “We have new limited edition buttons and new limited edition collector pins. Our ‘I’m visiting’ buttons allow you to write the 1st year you came to visit the park. We want you to wear it during your visit We also have postcards to give away, to help celebrate the anniversary, ”says Bradley. Cedar Point also offers new culinary cuisine and vegan options. “We wanted to stretch our legs a bit and show the world what we can really do inside this park,” says Chief AJ, Deputy Chief of Cedar Point. Guests also have the opportunity to win one of the 150 tickets of a lifetime that the park will offer. The ticket gives you and three of your friends free entry to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores for the rest of your life. Cedar Point’s 150th anniversary celebration kicks off Saturday June 26 and runs through August 15. RELATED: Cedar Point Says App Count Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels After Raising Salary to $ 20 an Hour

